Burma Road is in flames - opinion

Twenty five thousand acres were completely burned , thousands of residents evacuated from their homes, firefighting planes including Super Hercules circled above me, a cloud of smoke scattered around. Between a re-eruption of the coronavirus and threats from the north and south, an almost automatic action on the way back home has clarified what is really important and what can be done. We have a huge and important task at hand, we must not ignore it: the restoration of our nature.

A few days ago, the fires were already in full swing, but I continued with my daily routine. When I returned from meetings in Tel Aviv to my home in Shoresh, I performed a kind of automatic action. Since Highway 1 was blocked, I redirected my car to an alternative road I know well: Burma Road, which was used during the War of Independence and connected between Kibbutz Hulda to Jerusalem. I was six years old when the pioneers, volunteers, and Palestinian fighters left everything for the young country born in the midst of the battles. They mounted the armored vehicles and gave their all to reach the starving child in Jerusalem under constant attacks and great risk. They realized that there was something greater worth fighting for, that there was an urgent task at hand.

Our mission as an Israeli society is difficult since no one shouts in the name of our nature. If you arrive in the area, you will probably encounter the black and ruined fields on your way to Jerusalem, turn up the radio in the car and continue with your daily routine. In the new edition, you will not see the damas, deer and hyenas who did not perish in the fire, weeping over the destruction of their habitats. The bird nests, the porcupines, the turtles, the tracks, the parking lots and the visitors’ corners on the 25,000 dunams that were completely burned. The Israel Nature and Parks Authority is still working to assess the damage. And it is already clear that rehabilitation will take many years.

In addition to the important lessons it taught us about the health, education and security systems, coronavirus also made us understand the significance of our natural side.

There may be no one to disagree with, but there seems to be a lack of recruits. When it comes to aiding neighboring countries, we are excellent at helping others. I do not take it lightly; I am very proud of it! Israeli businessmen are at the forefront all over the world. Israelis are excellent at adaptation and improvisation, perhaps related to our military service. But now we have a new reality before us – we must restore the nature destroyed by the fire at the entrances to Jerusalem by all resources and by all means.

The business sector that leads the country in many areas must adopt corporate responsibility and give attention to our nature. They must be the first to get hired. An annual donation to a particular organization or association is usually important but is no longer enough today. Every organization must adopt an orderly, long-term plan for the nature plot closest to it. The Foundation for the Conservation of Nature and Heritage in Israel, of which I have the honor of being president, has been trying for years to adopt the international model and implement it here in Israel! Many do, but not all. The business sector, in which many bodies contribute to nature conservation, and I welcome that, is still not responding as quickly as possible to an emergency.

Business companies must leave an opening for the unpredictable in their social strategic plan, as is customary in the business field. In our materialistic culture, habitats, flora, and fauna are not interesting enough. They are not well photographed on social media. We received another reminder this week, another painful warning. The pioneers in the past have left everything. They left their children and families to work for our future.

Now it’s our turn, apart from the government and its arms and the extensive civil society. I call on the country’s businessmen to take on social responsibility. Think about what projects you can take on. Think about how and by what means you will mobilize both for rehabilitation and in preparation for the next disaster. Remember: we need nature more than nature needs us.

The author is president of the Foundation for the Conservation of Nature and Heritage in Israel, a nonprofit organization established to assist the Israel Nature and Parks Authority in critical nature, landscape and heritage conservation tasks.