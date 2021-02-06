The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Codifying IHRA’s definition of antisemitism as law is harmful - opinion

The issue came up in the aftermath of the US elections following a decision by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to define pro-BDS organizations as antisemitic.

By NADAV TAMIR  
FEBRUARY 6, 2021 16:01
US SECRETARY OF State Mike Pompeo in Doha, Qatar (photo credit: PATRICK SEMANSKY/POOL VIA REUTERS)
US SECRETARY OF State Mike Pompeo in Doha, Qatar
(photo credit: PATRICK SEMANSKY/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Antisemitism is a sick, persistent evil – one that we all must fight against comprehensively and diligently. At the same time, many Jewish voices in the United States and beyond are now raising concerns about a potentially harmful effort to enshrine a specific definition into national laws, in a way that could suppress legitimate free speech and debate, and undermine the broader fight against antisemitism.
The issue came up in the aftermath of the US elections following a decision by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to define pro-BDS organizations as antisemitic and consider subjecting them to penalties under American law. Their decision is now unlikely to be implemented by the Biden administration, which is strongly opposed to the BDS movement but also rightly wary of violating free speech and of treating all pro-Palestinian activism as automatically antisemitic.  
In addition, there are initiatives to effectively codify or adopt the IHRA’s (International Task Force on the Remembrance of the Holocaust) definition of antisemitism into a law, as suggested by a recent letter to the Biden administration from the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations. On the other hand, 10 progressive Jewish organizations cautioned against any governmental codification of this definition, who warned that parts of the definition are overly broad and that it could be used for political ends, doing more harm than good. These concerns were echoed by other groups like the Reform movement (the largest religious movement in American Jewry). Much of the media coverage in Israel distorts the position of these organizations.
Their position is not an objection to the definition itself (although it specifies examples that I think are indeed problematic, and I will describe them later), but the possibility that making it a law will result in a violation of freedom of expression. It is important to note that the drafters of the definition did not intend that it will become a binding tool or turned into law. Prof. Dina Porat and attorney Kenneth Stern spoke out publicly against making the definition binding by law. Stern even publicly opposed the tendency of right-wing organizations to use the definition of antisemitism as a weapon against legitimate criticism of Israel.
The shallowness of the discourse on this issue is reminiscent of other issues in which media coverage ignores the complexity of positions and twists them. Thus, for example, those who think that diplomacy is the most effective way to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons are presented as supporters of the ayatollah's regime. Similarly, those who support democratization in the Arab world are presented as supporters of the “Muslim Brotherhood” and those who think that the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict are anti-Israeli.
In all these cases the opposite is true, as is the debate over making the definition of antisemitism a law. Opposition to making the definition law does not legitimize antisemitism nor does it stem only from reasons of moral purity.
If this overly broad and vague definition of antisemitism becomes law, it will be difficult to persuade liberal and progressive circles to join in opposition to antisemitism, as for them deprivation of freedom of expression violates the most basic values of liberal democracy, and therefore they will instinctively take the opposite position.
Studies show that the main lurking danger in public opinion for the State of Israel is the liberal public’s distancing from us, due to the anti-liberal positions of recent Israeli governments. In the wake of the Trump years, we risk becoming alarmingly alienated from a significant part of the Democratic Party, which has now returned to being the ruling party in the United States, and of American Jewry, who indeed should be treated like an extended family. The use of accusations of antisemitism against those who legitimately oppose the occupation or even Zionism itself will further alienate many of these American friends, without providing any real benefit to Israel.
If opposition to or criticism of Zionism is antisemitic, then a significant part of the Jewish people in the past was antisemitic, including organizations that today are supporters of the State of Israel and fighters against antisemitism. The two ends of the spectrum in the Jewish religious movements – the ultra-Orthodox on the one hand and the Reform movement on the other – also opposed Zionism, and it would be ridiculous to say that they were antisemitic.
There are also many who oppose nationalism of any kind, including Zionism. There are many Jews in the BDS movement, and falsely portraying them as antisemitic or “self-hating Jews” harms both the fight against antisemitism and the fight against BDS, which should be based in legitimate, substantive critique and not on exaggerated smears. Accusing critics of Israel and Zionism of antisemitism pushes many who resent the manipulative use of Jewish victimhood to avoid a principled debate on their claims into the arms of BDS.
ALTHOUGH MY main argument is against making the IHRA definition a law, there are indeed problematic sections in the IHRA’s examples of antisemitism. The example – “accusing Jewish citizens who do not live in Israel of being more loyal to the State of Israel and the Jewish people than to the countries in which they live” is one of them. It is difficult to make such a claim when most Jews in Israel accuse Israeli Arabs of considering themselves Palestinians and loyal first and foremost to the Palestinian people. One can argue with such an accusation, and rightly so, but it is entirely legitimate.
Another problematic example is “applying double standards to Israel by requiring it to act in a way that is not required of other countries.” After all, we see ourselves as the “chosen people” and so do our evangelical supporters, and if so, it is probably legitimate to demand more from the chosen people. As a secularist, I do not identify with the claim that we are a chosen people by a divine entity, but certainly expect us to take on the responsibility of being a chosen people in terms of our moral values and our treatment of minorities and foreigners, precisely because of what we went through in exile. In addition, the day that Israel is judged by the standards of non-democratic countries will be a very sad day. The “double standard” is actually a compliment, as expecting more from Israel expresses that we are seen as a member of the club of liberal democracies who should set an example – and that we are viewed as a close partner by the United States and the EU.
In conclusion, antisemitism is a sick evil, but attempts to misrepresent all of Israel’s critics or political opponents as antisemitic – or to ignore the ways that antisemitism is closely linked to forms of xenophobia and racism that also impact other minority communities – is not helpful or wise. Ultimately, we should feel comfortable using the IHRA definition of antisemitism as a tool where appropriate, but not push for it to be codified into foreign governmental laws in a way that will harm our commitment to liberal democracy, or undermine our efforts to form strong partnerships that benefit Israel and the Jewish people.
 
The writer is executive director of J Street in Israel, was a political adviser to President Shimon Peres, served at the embassy in Washington and as head of the Israeli delegation to the New England countries at the consulate in Boston. Tamir is on the board of the “Mitvim” think tank, and a member of the board of directors of the “Geneva Initiative.”


Tags bds Islamic Antisemitism antisemitism Mike Pompeo
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

ICC investigation into Israeli 'war crimes' an immoral decision - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Even with 80 seats, the Right will be stuck on 'Yes, Bibi,' 'No, Bibi'

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Lost in space lasers controversy

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Michaeli is the opposite of everything Netanyahu represents - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr and other reasons for glee in Ramallah - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
3

Israeli scientists say they’ve found ‘Achilles’ heel’ of cancer cells

A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013.
4

Just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19 after two shots of Pfizer vaccine

Sheba Medical staff members receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, January 10, 2021
5

How automation will soon impact us all

ROBOTS DANCE in a Boston Dynamics robotics company video posted on December 29.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by