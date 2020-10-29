The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Coronavirus has brought new appreciation for Shabbat – opinion

Many of these experiences have been traumatic, unsettling, and just plain unpleasant. But in the midst of this there have also been moments of beauty and tranquility.

By WARREN GOLDSTEIN  
OCTOBER 29, 2020 19:40
A JEWISH FAMILY gathers after lighting Shabbat candles. (photo credit: ILLUSTRATIVE PHOTO/MENDY HECHTMAN/FLASH90)
A JEWISH FAMILY gathers after lighting Shabbat candles.
(photo credit: ILLUSTRATIVE PHOTO/MENDY HECHTMAN/FLASH90)
In some ways the year 2020 has been a grand, global lifestyle experiment. During lockdown in particular we have experienced a completely different way of living: no traveling, no outings, no dining out, no social gatherings, no events, no public celebrations, working from home, schooling our children from home, only leaving home for basic necessities, keeping our distance from others, wearing masks, and experiencing fear and uncertainty in every chance encounter with another person.
Many of these experiences have been traumatic, unsettling, and just plain unpleasant. But in the midst of this there have also been moments of beauty and tranquility.
As we have slowed down the pace of life, it has brought our lives into focus. We have become more focused on our homes, and on our relationships with those closest to us. We’ve learned to focus on life’s simple joys and pleasures without all the distractions and noise of “normal life.” Life has become simpler, more contained, and the slower pace has allowed us to direct our gaze inward.
With the world in turmoil, our homes have become havens; places of safety and peace, where we can seek refuge from the turbulence outside.
One of the great joys that has emerged from this time is the nurturing of our most precious relationships. In today’s world, we are busier than we’ve ever been. Bombarded by constant information and stimulation, bound to airtight schedules, we are left with no energy, no head-space, no time for those relationships that are, in fact, the most important thing in our lives.
Too often we become distracted by our devices, by the demands of our work, by the sheer complexity and overwhelming nature of life itself, so that we don’t devote enough time to our loved ones. We neglect our relationships with our spouse and our children, but also with God, and even with ourselves, with who we are deep down.
Even amid all the suffering and pain and devastation from the past year, COVID-19 changed those things for the better.
If we could emerge from this often-dreadful experiment with a brand-new lifestyle – one that incorporates the best of what we have been through and discards the worst – wouldn’t that be an amazing gift? Wouldn’t it be wonderful if there was something that could help us live better, incorporating all that we’ve learned and all the positive experiences we’ve had over this difficult time? Something that slows down the pace of life enabling us to focus on what’s truly important, on the people who matter most to us?
We have such a thing. We experience it every week. It’s called Shabbat.
Once a week, Shabbat slows everything down. It slows us down, to “the pace of life.” On Shabbat, the frenzy ceases and our lives come into focus, to savor life in its beautiful simplicity, which we can only do when we slow things down.
There’s an amazing passage in the Talmud that says when we rush around during the week, we lose part of our eyesight, which is then restored when we say kiddush on Friday night and gaze at the Shabbat candles. Obviously, it’s not that our physical eyesight is impaired and then restored. It’s that when we slow things down, we can see things more clearly, we have more perspective on our lives, we notice the people around us, and we are able to truly connect to them in the most profound way. We are also able to reconnect with ourselves and our deepest thoughts and feelings, and with God. On Shabbat, we are able to truly appreciate life.
THE BEAUTY of Shabbat – and this is also something we have experienced during the coronavirus crisis – is that it allows us to savor life’s basic pleasures; the simple joys of hearty eating and sound sleeping, of nice clothes and good company, of walking and talking and connecting. We can only fully appreciate these when we slow things down.
The restrictions of the day liberate us to appreciate life. Switching off our devices, setting aside our work, leaving the car in the garage; these are all remarkably effective ways of slowing down the pace of life so that we can breathe and feel and connect. Ultimately, it is our total immersion in the experience that allows us to access all of the joys and gifts that Shabbat has to offer.
On Shabbat, we can fully enjoy the sip of wine at kiddush, the aroma of challah, the smile on our child’s face when we give them a blessing, the look in a mother’s eye as she lights the Shabbat candles with her daughter, the sheer indulgence of a Shabbat afternoon sleep. These are the simple pleasures that make life beautiful.
We tend to over-complicate things, rushing around in pursuit of pleasures and experiences which are much more complicated but far less fulfilling. We are looking for leisure, for forms of entertainment, for something out there that can fill us and sustain us instead of something inside. The joys of life are woven into it. Seeing the blossoms coming out in spring or feeling the new warmth of the air need no chasing. And on Shabbat, when we have the time and space to fully engage with these simple pleasures, when our senses are fully attuned to them, they are even more pleasurable. That, in turn, fills us with a deep wellspring of appreciation and gratitude.
Learning to access those simple pleasures, that deep inner joy, is something we’ve learned to do over this past year. We have discovered that there are many joys to be had in a slower, simpler life. We can’t live like that all the time, but once a week, on Shabbat, we can, and it can be truly life-changing.
On November 6-7, the Shabbat Project will again be happening in more than 1,500 cities and 109 countries around the world. Every year this project brings together Jews of all ages and backgrounds and nationalities to keep one Shabbat together. This year the call of the project is to “Bring Shabbat Home.” With the coronavirus continuing to upend daily life, we are pivoting from the big city-wide events to a more intimate home-based experience.
It’s an opportunity for all of us to keep a full Shabbat, together. Now, while we’re looking back on the past year and looking forward to a brand new one, is our chance to seize this Divine gift, and through it, in the year ahead, to find a new and better way to live.
The author is the chief rabbi of South Africa, and the founder of the International Shabbat Project. Visit Theshabbatproject.com to find out more.


Tags shabbat Shabbat Project Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The time has come to pursue justice for Ethiopian Jews - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Judge leaders by the enemies they make – and refuse to make By GIL TROY
Gershon Baskin Changing the reality in which we live - opinion By GERSHON BASKIN
Rabbi Eric Yoffie Progressive Judaism won’t surrender to the ultra-Orthodox in WZO - opinion By ERIC YOFFIE
Elie Podeh Sudan’s economic interests tipped scales - opinion By ELIE PODEH

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Yair Netanyahu: The rise of the son
Yair Netanyahu makes a stormy appearance at Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, December 2018.
3 Moderna's chief medical officer explains why their vaccine is better
Tal Zaks
4 European Jewish population at lowest share for a millennium and declining
https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/antisemitism/antisemitic-mural-resurfaces-at-march-on-washington-2020-640435
5 Living in Azerbaijan as a Jew versus being Jewish in Armenia
Street life at a bazar in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. October 14, 2019.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by