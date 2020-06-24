The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Coronavirus is a public health threat to Jewish life – opinion

COVID-19, as indicated by data accumulating daily, is here to stay, and its long-term effects require immediate, medium- and long-term emergency preparedness and response policies and plans.

By INON SCHENKER  
JUNE 24, 2020 21:03
An Orthodox Jewish man wears a mask while talking on a cellphone in the Orthodox Jewish community of the Borough Park neighborhood during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID19) in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., April 30, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/CAITLIN OCHS)
An Orthodox Jewish man wears a mask while talking on a cellphone in the Orthodox Jewish community of the Borough Park neighborhood during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID19) in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., April 30, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CAITLIN OCHS)
COVID-19 is a new risk to Jewish life, and its threat to Jewish communities’ functions around the world is not less alarming than antisemitism or assimilation.
The virus, like other pandemics, knows no boundaries. It attacks women, men and children; haredi, reform or secular; rich and poor; in Israel and in the Diaspora. This new public health risk meets Jewish communities unprepared, confused and distressed. Their professional and lay leadership is stunned. This is not HIV, H1N1 or Zika – diseases they could have shied away from, not being professionals in public health.
COVID-19, as indicated by data accumulating daily, is here to stay, and its long-term effects require immediate, medium- and long-term emergency preparedness and response policies and plans. On 30 January the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a “public health emergency of international concern.” This status is still in effect, as is best demonstrated by the dramatic daily increase in diseased and deceased globally.
ONE CAN argue that Jewish communities in the Diaspora, despite being minorities, could not aspire to be better shielded from COVID-19, influenza or other pandemics than the respective societies they live in.
I don’t accept this view! As a global public health specialist who has devoted the last two decades to proactively saving lives from pandemics through public health interventions in Israel, the Diaspora and developing countries in Africa and Latin America, I look up to Hillel, who said: “If I am not for myself, who will be for me?... And if not now, when?”
In fact, on 27 October 2019, when revealing its new strategic plan, Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog followed Hillel’s direction. “...We will work to provide concrete solutions to the greatest challenges facing the Jewish people at this time: mending the rifts among our people, building a two-way bridge between Israel and world Jewry... and providing security for Jews around the world,” he said.
For Diaspora Jewish communities, “security for Jews around the world” needs to be redefined. We have a new enemy and risk, which is not anymore only external (e.g., terrorism, antisemitism) or generational (assimilation, Jewish identity, migration). The staggering numbers of Jews affected by COVID-19 globally, and in many cases disproportionately to the societies they live in, is alarming.
Jewish leadership has both a tremendous responsibility now to do all it can to proactively control the spread of the virus and to mitigate its (health, social and economic) effects in Jewish communities, and at the same time a precious opportunity to strengthen the communities’ Jewish values, connection with Israel, intergenerational relationships and resilience, preparing for the next waves of the pandemic.
Enhancing Jewish global public health security at community level could be guided by four principles:
1. A Jewish Agency-led effort reinforcing the affinity between Jews and the State of Israel, building a two-way bridge between world Jewry and Israel and a Jewish global health security network.
2. Israel will be the initiative’s global public health hub/center of excellence, bringing to the table its COVID-19 innovation, best practices and training modules.
3. Close cooperation with respective in-country national public health authorities, to strengthen public health security, adapt national guidelines to local needs and enhance community compliance.
4. Immediate, medium- and long-term actions managed by Jewish community leadership, assisted by designated and trained public health coordinators.
The agency is best positioned to lead such a global initiative. It has the right leadership, networks, resource mobilization and partnership mechanisms, as well as the mission to provide security to every Jew in the world. I am not suggesting it should act alone. No need to reinvent the wheel.
In the US, for example, the Secure Community Network may have the infrastructure and mobilization powers to embark upon such an initiative. CEO Michael Masters may gain additional funding and clout when collaborating with Israeli (private, public and academic) experts. In other countries, Jewish communities may need more support.
How wonderful could it be, if US Jewry would colead with the agency a Jewish world initiative with one inclusive goal: global public health security for all in fighting COVID-19, the upcoming dual influenza–COVID-19 pandemics and future health emergencies.
Next week’s Jerusalem Post Conference on COVID-19 and the Jews is an excellent opportunity to launch discussions on such an initiative and put words into action.
The writer, PhD MPH, is a global public health specialist and a former World Health Organization scientist. He currently consults Jerusalem Municipality COVID-19 mitigation plans. He conceived and led Operation Abraham (2006-2012), has worked on Zika prevention in Brazil and on HIV prevention in Europe, the Americas and Israel.


Tags Jewish World diaspora jews Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu is no Winston Churchill, no matter how much he thinks he is By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Behind you, Bibi! By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader Big tech selective outrage By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef ‘To learn from the best’ By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Uri Regev What’s mine is mine, and what’s yours is mine By URI REGEV

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Was the US secretive 'ninja' missile used again in Syria Saturday?
A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
5 Hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses available for 2021 - WHO
Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by