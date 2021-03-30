The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Coronavirus: The pandemic's impact on emotional health - opinion

While circumstances were exacerbated by the coronavirus, there is more to the picture.

By MORDECHAI KATZ  
MARCH 30, 2021 20:57
PASSERSBY WALK by signs whose names have been changed to those of women killed in domestic violence in Jerusalem, in November 2020 to mark the Day For Elimination Of Violence Against Women. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
PASSERSBY WALK by signs whose names have been changed to those of women killed in domestic violence in Jerusalem, in November 2020 to mark the Day For Elimination Of Violence Against Women.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
 As coronavirus vaccines are being rolled out, ensuring that our physical health is sustained for the foreseeable future, we stand to gain from reflecting on the virus’s impact on our emotional health.
What exactly was the virus’s impact on emotional health? There have been numerous articles and reports highlighting data that discuss the emotional health experience of many people throughout the crisis. However, while their circumstances were exacerbated by the coronavirus, there is more to the picture. 
For example, an article in the Times of Israel during the first lockdown in Israel was titled, “Virus lockdowns may be hiding an outbreak of violence against women, children.” The author’s essential point was that in a nationally mandated lockdown, those experiencing domestic violence were trapped with the people who hurt them regularly. That is a scary piece of information. Factoring in WIZO’s research that showed a 300% increase in domestic violence complaints during the pandemic points to COVID-19 being responsible for a lot of additional pain in the form of physical and emotional abuse. 
But what was the situation for these individuals before the pandemic? The above-mentioned article points out that, prior to COVID-19, the situation was only better because there were more places for the victims of abuse to hide. The real change caused by the virus was that those who were already in unsafe relationships had nowhere to go other than their homes, which were unsafe. With that in mind, the increase in domestic violence complaints means something very different. The abused were in danger before there was a single lockdown; COVID simply intensified something that already existed.
On a similar note, Kav L’Noar’s newest psychotherapy clinic, which opened in the midst of the pandemic, is now serving hundreds of individuals. While the pandemic raised the urgency for emotional healthcare – one of several impetuses necessitating the clinic’s opening – the issues clients had were unrelated to the pandemic itself. Not a single client at the clinic came in for something directly related to the coronavirus. They struggled with their emotional health before the pandemic, too. They just had nowhere to go. The kupot-funded clinic is not a solution to something created by the coronavirus, it’s a solution for emotional health issues that predate the virus.
Both of these scenarios indicate that emotional health issues existed before the coronavirus and were simply unaddressed. But why?
IN A RECENT conversation, Dr. Zev Ganz, clinical director of Kav L’Noar’s Beit Shemesh clinic, shared a striking dichotomy. Anyone in any city in Israel can go to their local kupot cholim, swipe their insurance card, and receive top-notch healthcare services. That is unfortunately not the case with emotional and mental health services. People are not able to easily afford the help they need outside of a handful of locations. The fact that these services are unavailable for most people also sends the message that they aren’t very important. 
Almost nobody would simply avoid a case of strep throat. They would take antibiotics and get better. That’s often not  the case with emotional health. Even in severe situations, people are often unaware of or unable to get the help they need. In that vacuum, alternative ways of dealing come into play. But there are two issues with these coping strategies. 
The first is simple. Why should anyone have to? In 2021, we as a society should invest in and value emotional health services to the point where anyone in our country can swipe their insurance card and receive quality emotional health services.
Emotional health is beneficial for individuals and society. Increased feelings of well-being, greater self-esteem and self-worth allow people to thrive. Research shows that these emotional health markers are associated with decreased at-risk behavior, greater job retention, and lower marital discord. Everyone wants those things.
The second issue is that coping by avoidance doesn’t really work. The coronavirus is a prime example of this. School is not a place for children to hide from physically abusive parents. Women should not have to take shelter from their own homes. People shouldn’t have to figure out how to deal with their emotional health issues amid a vacuum of affordable quality services. Eventually, stress levels increase and the ways we use to cope won’t work anymore. COVID-19 is not the only stressor out there. If we address our issues head-on, we won’t have to deal with them later. No one would recommend that someone take Tylenol for strep-throat indefinitely.
COVID-19 lifted up the rug and showed us what’s underneath: people who need help. But, awareness alone cannot beget change. In the words of Dr. Seuss’s Lorax, “Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better – it’s not.” Too often emotional health issues are relegated to minor headlines and small talk. As we move out of the pandemic, we stand to gain tremendously from revisiting the way we talk about and subsequently address emotional health in our communities. If we do, the next crisis – whether it be for a community, a family or the entire world – won’t result in these same statistics. Let’s take emotional health as seriously as it deserves to be taken for our own benefit, that of our families, friends and communities
Mordechai Katz, MSW, is a former fellow at the American Psychoanalytic Association and the director of organizational advancement at Kav L’Noar.


Tags Mental Health Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's police too quick to shoot first, ask questions later

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Biden recognizing Armenian Genocide is righting a historic wrong - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
A screen capture of Gina Ross’s relaxation video

It takes a village to stop antisemitism - opinion

 By GINA ROSS
Professor Dan Ben-David

Wake-up time: Israeli Society’s Moment of Truth - opinion

 By DAN BEN-DAVID
Amotz Asa-El

How can this circus end while respecting the voters' verdict?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Netanyahu short for right-wing coalition, would need Arab support

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates with the Likud after Israel's elections, March 23, 2021.
2

Israeli company claims oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way

Pills
3

IDF accidentally reveals location of secret bases online

IDF OFFICERS examine a map of the Middle East.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

Evidence of UFOs to be revealed by national intelligence in 2021 US bill

An attendee wears an alien mask at the gate of Area 51 as an influx of tourists are expected, responding to a call to 'storm' the secretive U.S. military base, believed by UFO enthusiasts to hold government secrets about extra-terrestrials, in Rachel, Nevada, September 20, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by