The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

COVID-19 vaccine campaign: Israel, Italy - a tale of 2 countries - opinion

It is thought that in Italy, the vaccine rollout is among the worst.

By YAEL MIRIAM DELLA ROCCA  
MAY 10, 2021 21:05
A WOMAN receives a dose of the Moderna COVID vaccine at the Music Auditorium in Rome last month. (photo credit: YARA NARDI / REUTERS)
A WOMAN receives a dose of the Moderna COVID vaccine at the Music Auditorium in Rome last month.
(photo credit: YARA NARDI / REUTERS)
 Israel has proven to be an example for the whole world. The small democracy of the Middle East has once again demonstrated all its qualities with the coronavirus emergency, but especially with its solution: the vaccine roll out.
In Italy, the situation seems to have improved very little since the arrival of the vaccine. In many Italian locales, the supply of vaccine is already finished. There are many inconveniences in the vaccination centers, where delays follow one after another: an endless waiting on line and the severe shortage of shots, which seriously slows down the vaccination campaign.
The situation has also worsened after the doubts raised concerning the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is at present not offered in Israel. The shot was reportedly taken off the market because it was considered dangerous and put back on the market a few days later. Citizens were very frightened by the doubt that arose at the ministry of health in Italy.
It is thought that in Italy, the vaccine roll out is among the worst.
The staggered arrival of vaccines – in parallel with Big Pharma largely defaulting on deliveries – has contributed to a disorganized start of the roll out, one that is especially unfair in terms of priority in vaccinations.
The current Italian government has contributed to this disaster, as it has underestimated the logistical problem and relied on a bureaucracy that has always been disorganized in the execution of its institutional functions.
In addition, anti-vaxxers have had a role in this disaster, with their more or less hidden propaganda, a mix of vague conspiracy and ignorance. Everyone is free not to vaccinate, but is not free to infect others. 
In Israel, the situation is quite different.
A study conducted by Clalit Health Services was able to replicate the same lab-based efficacy of the vaccine in the real world, with a reduction by 94% of symptomatic infections and 92% of serious forms of disease. In the study, researchers compared about 600,000 vaccinated people perfectly matched (by age, sex and clinical conditions) with another 600,000 who had not received the vaccine; precisely because of this, unlike aggregated studies on large-scale populations, allows extrapolation of information on the effectiveness of the vaccine itself, separate from those of other measures, such as lockdown. Indirectly, however, even the trend of serious cases and hospitalizations in the populations most at risk, the older ones, can give some clues, more than that of infections (since the peak of 8,000 per day during the third wave, daily infections are about 4,000 in the country).
It has not been an easy process. The vaccination campaign has required, predictably, a good dose of logistics, experts admit. Relying on a highly digitized process, which made it easy to identify who was prioritized to receive the vaccination, certainly helped, experts explained, adding how a clear and transparent system of communication about the viable population (starting with the age criteria, as well as the class of healthcare personnel) certainly helped the campaign itself.
On April 18, Israel lifted the obligation to wear a  mask outdoors, a dream that in Italy will come true perhaps in a year. The secret? An excellent vaccination campaign. The vaccinations have been fast and precise, and only one type of shot was used.
It is hoped that Italy too can soon get out of this situation and take example from Israel.
The agreement struck between Israel and the vaccine producer Pfizer was fundamental to its success, allowing the country to be one of the first to receive so many vaccines. Italy, being part of the European Union, has been forced to wait a lengthy amount of time for the consent of all EU states.
The difference in the management of the situation is obvious. Certainly, the geographical size of the state has influenced a lot the success of the vaccination Israeli campaign, but one can say that Italy will come out of this nightmare much later and much more tried than Israel. The whole world, and especially Europe, has much to learn from the small Mediterranean state.
The writer is a student at Bar-Ilan University.


Tags italy Coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 Pfizer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Ethiopian aliyah to Israel: Commemoration, discrimination - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

When did a left-wing government become a danger? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
MK Sharren Haskel (Likud)

HRW exploits human tragedy to further its political agenda - opinion

 By SHARREN HASKEL

Seeing the news in Israel from the outside - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN
Jenny Aharon New

Why Human Rights Watch's apartheid accusation is incorrect - opinion

 By JENNY AHARON

Most Read

1

Egyptian archaeologists unearth rare tombs dated back to before Pharaohs

A human skeleton from a tomb is pictured at the Nile Delta, in this image released on April 27, 2021 by an archaeological mission operating in the archaeological area of Dakahlia Governorate via Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities, in Mansoura, Cairo
2

Temple Mount violence: Netanyahu says Israel protects right to worship

Border Police officers clash with worshipers at the Temple Mount, Friday, May 7, 2021.
3

Chinese rocket Long March 5B crashes near Maldives

Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the core module of China's space station Tianhe, takes off from Wenchang
4

Massive fire breaks out near Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant - Watch

Fire at shipyard in Bushehr, Iran, July 15, 2020
5

Who won? WATCH dance-off between Israeli and Egyptian soldiers on border

ONE OF many identical Egyptian border outposts positioned at regular intervals along the fence.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by