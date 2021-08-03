The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Farewell to Carl Levin: Detroit's Jewish lion of the Senate

A staunch patriot who was known as the unofficial dean of the Senate's Jewish members, Levin exemplified the best of the American and Jewish traditions.

By HARRY BAUMGARTEN  
AUGUST 3, 2021 21:22
US SEN. Carl Levin departs a weekly Democratic Party caucus policy luncheon at the US Capitol in 2014. (photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)
US SEN. Carl Levin departs a weekly Democratic Party caucus policy luncheon at the US Capitol in 2014.
(photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)
US Sen. Carl Levin, the longest-serving Jewish senator in American history, died last week at the age of 87. A towering figure in Washington for 36 years, Levin was renowned for his ability to conduct fair and fact-based congressional hearings on the highest issues of the day. He was also the first unquestionably Jewish individual to chair the Senate Armed Services Committee – a position previously held by Andrew Jackson, William Henry Harrison and other notable figures. 
Educated at Harvard Law School, Levin left his private law practice early in his career to serve as chair of the Michigan Civil Rights Commission before becoming president of the Detroit City Council and ultimately being elected to the US Senate for six full terms. To this day, Levin remains Michigan's longest-serving senator with numerous legislative achievements to show for his work, including 32 bills on matters big and small that became law. Levin's legislative accomplishments consist of several defense authorization and government ethics bills, to name but a few.
A staunch patriot who was known as the unofficial dean of the Senate's Jewish members, Levin exemplified the best of the American and Jewish traditions. He fought for civil rights, opposed the invasion of Iraq, investigated detainee abuse, supported the Iran deal, and tirelessly focused the resources of one of the most powerful bodies in Congress on investigating corporate malfeasance of the highest order. It is therefore no wonder that upon naming a naval ship after him, US secretary of the navy Ray Mabus stated "destroyers are named for heroes and Carl Levin is an American hero."
I had the privilege of working for Levin during his chairmanship of the legendary Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. Although more commonly known as the subcommittee that Joe McCarthy used to terrorize leftists during the Red Scare, PSI has a storied history of using its broad subpoena power to go after the mafia, disability fraud, and other forms of genuine malfeasance. Under Levin's chairmanship, PSI focused its efforts on tirelessly documenting Wall Street mischief in the wake of the Great Recession. 
As a young law clerk, I helped Levin and his staff document the manner in which Caterpillar, Inc. used Swiss affiliates to evade paying $2.4 billion in US taxes. Through a series of behind-the-scenes interviews, review of thousands of subpoenaed documents, and hours of grueling congressional testimony, Levin and his staff thoroughly demonstrated the illegal conduct of this great American company and admonished its leadership for engaging in unpatriotic conduct in front of the entire country. 
Levin's characteristic rebukes were always fair and even-tempered. If it felt like he was the most reasonable person in the room, it was because he had put in the time and effort to learn the facts and reach a measured conclusion. He was innately decent, inspired the respect and admiration of his staff, and always used his power for good. 
I feel lucky to have had the lion of Carl Levin as my first boss on Capitol Hill. He demonstrated to me that working in Congress was a viable career choice and in fact one that can be noble. His use of congressional investigations to shine a light on wrongdoing further inspired me to focus on congressional investigations, which led to my eventually serving as legislative director and counsel to the indefatigable Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz during the Michael Cohen hearing. 
As modern Jews, we have no shortage of inspiring figures to look to for inspiration. However, Levin surely belongs in our pantheon of heroes for his persistent ability to harness the power of government to promote the good of all. 

The writer served as legislative director and counsel to members of the US House of Representatives. He is a member of the bar of the US Supreme Court and worked for Levin in early 2014. 


Tags American Jewry congress diaspora senate american politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel has a budget. What's next? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Dore Gold

Israel's Jordan policy misrepresented in the press - opinion

 By DORE GOLD
Susan Hattis Rolef

Another round of corona hysteria - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yesh Atid MK Elazar Stern

Enlarging Rabbinical Judges Selection Committee boosts standing - opinion

 By ELAZAR STERN
Michael Eisenberg

The relationship between hi-tech and real-estate - opinion

 By MICHAEL EISENBERG
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by