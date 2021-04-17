Harmony Hotel in Jerusalem brings a new feeling to an old city

The Harmony Hotel is located in the heart of Jerusalem, the center of which is familiar to the world as an ancient, holy city. The hotel, however, which gets its inspiration from its surroundings, represents itself as “a new feel to an old city.”

“Most people think the city is restricted to religious people only,” Atalla, one of the receptionists, told me over breakfast on the morning of my stay. “But there are two types of Jerusalem. There is the old and holy city that everyone knows, and then there is the open city for students and young people. Within a five-mile radius you have everything you could ask for.”

And Atalla is right. As you step outside, within moments you can find yourself at any café, restaurant or bar your heart could desire. Should you choose to go left, you will find yourself on Jaffa Road, the main thoroughfare through Jerusalem’s downtown. Turn right, and you are soon at Independence Park, just minutes away from the high-end Mamilla Mall.

And while things might not have fully opened since the pandemic began, the city’s enthusiasm hasn’t been lost.

On the beautiful sunny afternoon of my stay, my partner and I strolled through the park, which was brightly dotted with people soaking in the sun and the newfound energy of the year.

Beyond that and only minutes away is Mahaneh Yehuda, which by day is the city’s outdoor fresh market and by night the center of the city’s nightlife. In the other direction, it’s just a brief walk to Jerusalem’s Old City, which holds within its boundaries the Western Wall, the Dome of the Rock and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. Turn yet another way and you’ll find the Knesset, the Israel Museum, Sacher Park and so much more.

“I used to work for a lot of big-name hotels and we would boast that we were 10 or even 15 minutes walk away from the center of Jerusalem,” said Ayala Dekel, the regional manager for Jerusalem of the Atlas Hotels chain. “But Harmony is touching distance.”

As you sit on the hotel’s airy patio, with the famed Music Square to your back, you overlook Yoel Moshe Salomon Street, known for its beauty. Hanging above the length of the street your will often find rainbow-colored umbrellas, strings of lights or flowers. Built from the famous Jerusalem stone, the street is lined with boutique art shops, the Hebrew Music Museum and unique cafés.

While the outdoor atmosphere is rich, the inside is even richer.

Three of the 18 Atlas hotels are located in Jerusalem.

“Each hotel gets its inspiration from its surroundings,” said Adi, another receptionist I had the great pleasure of meeting. “Just look up.”

Above you in the lobby are square images lining the ceiling, each representing a unique aspect of the city. Pictures include views of the abundant fresh fruits and vegetables at the shuk at Mahaneh Yehuda; elderly men seated at tables playing backgammon; scenes of Jews, Muslims and Christians praying; and various architectural sites in Jerusalem.

As for the hotel’s name, Adi explained, “Harmony, to represent that everyone lives here in harmony, all the religions together.”

Most hotels try to make you feel at home, but the Harmony goes beyond luxury in a way that can only be imagined before you get inside. Each room is unique and artfully designed.

I was greeted in my room with a bottle of wine, a silver platter of mixed nuts, and deep red strawberries in a glass bowl. Nothing I could have needed was missing, from slippers to a variety of coffees.

ON THE FIRST floor there is a lounge that holds a fireplace, many couches, books in different languages and chess and pool tables. Beyond the lounge is the patio, which seemed to always have the sun shining on it. There are small tables, benches and even hanging egg chairs on the patio, along with big comfy cushions.

In the evening, the hotel offers an open bar, and the mornings feature a decadent breakfast beyond any foodie’s wildest dreams.

The early bird in me wanted to get as much out of the hotel as possible, so I came down for breakfast – which is open from 7-10 a.m. – at 7 a.m. sharp for the buffet. On a table to one side were the more simple but elegant breakfast items, from croissants and fresh burekas, to dried fruits and yogurts and a long list of spreads. On the other side was a rainbow of fruit juices.

Next to it was the hot drink station, with carafes of hot coffee, a dozen teas and other hot beverages to choose from, and even small, personal-sized tea diffusers with a choice of fresh-smelling loose-leaf teas. Should that not be enough, fresh lemons, whole cinnamon sticks and mint leaves were also offered.

More impressive than the decked-out drink corner was the salad bar. Rows of salads and spreads in individual-sized bowls were lined up together next to a cheese block on one side and artisanal bread on the other. A range of other hot and cold foods were offered, from hard-boiled eggs to the classic Israeli breakfast food: shakshuka.

When we thought that was enough, a chef came out to offer us our choice of espresso – I took a latte – and a personalized omelet

While the breakfast menu might vary day to day, it is “Always rich with the heart of the chef,” said Ayala. “It always includes a rich menu of vegetables and fresh fruits,” said Ayala.

Everything is certified kosher by the Jerusalem Rabbanut.

While we were sitting, Adi came over to my table and asked me how my stay was. While I explained just how enthralled I was, the conversation intrigued me, as I realized just how good her English was.

“Everyone here speaks English and Hebrew,” she said. “Most of us here also speak a third language, be it Russian, French or Spanish.

“On a regular weekday, before the coronavirus pandemic, the hotel was filled with guests from all around the world, and on weekends, mostly Israelis. While things may be quieter now, with the majority of the guests only Israelis, the hotel hasn’t lost its energy.”

But I was more than just impressed with Adi’s language skills. I was also impressed with her knowledge and the service of the staff. For anyone coming to stay in the city, the staff are an invaluable resource of knowledge. Available 24/7, they are there for you. From helping you open a wine bottle in the late hours of the night to telling you where you can find the city’s best running trails at 6 a.m.

While the hotel itself is kosher, should you find yourself looking for a different experience in the city, the staff can offer you recommendations on where to eat on a Friday night, easily listing the non-kosher restaurants. But if you are here for a classic Jerusalem experience, have no fear; they can just as easily recommend the best kosher restaurants as well, or anything else your heart may desire from the most intimate locations, to the most energetic.

In terms of coronavirus, the hotel works under the Health Ministry’s purple-ribbon standards. Hand sanitizer is available at the door, the staff are all masked and each guest must be vaccinated.

“We always had a high standard of cleaning, but now only more so,” said Ayala. “Each room is sanitized and the laundry washed on high temperatures. After the main cleaning staff are done with a room, a manager will come and disinfect the room again with 70% alcohol.”

The writer was a guest of the hotel.