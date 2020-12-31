The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Helping break the chains of agunot whose husbands refuse divorce - opinion

Increased public awareness and new perspectives in Jewish law bring hope to agunot

By PNINA OMER  
DECEMBER 31, 2020 20:36
File photo: Divorce. (photo credit: REUTERS)
File photo: Divorce.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Imagine for a moment that you’re a woman, not yet 40 years old and a mother of four. You wake up one morning to find that your husband has left you. A few days later, you discover that he not only left you and your family, he’s left the country. Now, half a world away, you are to fend for yourself with whatever he left behind. Every now and then he transfers some money for the children but ignores the massive accumulating debts and rental payments, not to mention the emotional attachment a child needs from their father and that abandonment by a parent makes a child’s life much more challenging.
Amid this daily struggle for survival – practical, financial and emotional – you face another battle: for your freedom.
While your husband has gone on to live a new life, you are an aguna, a trapped woman, “chained” to your marriage and unable to remarry until he decides he is willing to set you free. For over two years you fight a daily battle to provide for your family and bring home something for them to eat. Every day is a struggle to ensure you keep a smile on your face for their sake.
Early in the year, as the world entered its first lockdown, he wrote to you from thousands of miles away saying the “situation had changed” and he could no longer provide for you and your children. What was once a proudly functioning family has been destroyed, and you now have to turn to charity for your basic survival.
As remarkable this story might seem, it is by no means unique. Each year we learn of some 150 women who have become agunot because their husbands refuse to release them from their marriages. Most are living in deeply trying situations that are made all the more difficult by the added burden of legal proceedings, financial struggles, raising children who often have emotional challenges because of the situation, along with other daily issues. Many women are juggling multiple jobs and doing everything they can to carry on with strength and pride for the good of their children.
The negative balances in their bank accounts grow larger by the day until the only option becomes taking out more loans.
This reality was faced by many women over the past year. Every day their reserves were reduced further, exacerbated by the financial struggles of COVID-19 and accompanying lockdowns and closures.
And yet, despite all of this, there were positive developments in 2020 for the aguna movement.
In recent months, as we have continued to help many women wage uphill legal battles to win their freedom, we have experienced no shortage of encouraging successes. Since March, women have been presented with gets (divorce documents) because of our efforts to keep this issue a public concern. Rabbinical and even civil courts have become increasingly supportive of these women’s rights and have backed our claims to impose financial and other sanctions against men who refuse to give their wives a get.
For this reason we remain hopeful that better days lie ahead.
Our greatest optimism comes from the knowledge that more people understand that this situation can change. It can change both by increased public awareness and support and through new perspectives in Halacha (Jewish law) about how the issue is addressed.
We operate with full respect for Halacha and the understanding that the institution of Jewish marriage is defined by ancient traditions of strength and trust between the partners. Judaism is also defined by compassion and a sincere willingness to address the needs of those in pain.
These women are in pain, but it is a pain that can be healed. Our blessing for the coming year is that we work to find new directions – with the full embrace of Halacha – that will allow these women to begin new lives.
The whole world certainly needs a better 2021 but these special women need it more than most.
The writer is the director of Yad La’isha: The Monica Dennis Goldberg Legal Aid Center and Hotline for Agunot, part of the international Ohr Torah Stone network.


Tags women divorce aguna agunot
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Welcome to Israel, Jonathan Pollard

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Ahead of Israel elections, the political outliers are the heroes - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The new Palestinian exploitation of Christmas - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Jeff Barak

Thank you Benny Gantz, but goodbye - opinion

 By JEFF BARAK
Walter Bingham

The secret language of the Jews of southern Germany

 By WALTER BINGHAM

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Professional wrestler Brodie Lee dies age 41 of non-COVID-19 lung disease

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, better known as AEW's Brodie Lee.
5

49-year-old struck with anaphylactic shock after receiving COVID vaccine

Doses of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, in east Jerusalem December 23, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by