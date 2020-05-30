How did missionary TV come to Israel?

Over the past few decades, Israeli government representatives, private-sector entrepreneurs, charitable foundations and religious-Zionist leaders have been networking and bridge-building with Evangelical entities both here and abroad. For many on the Israeli side, this was seen as a “strictly business,” an opportunity to grow the economy, solidify political alliances and interests, encourage philanthropy, and bolster universal interfaith cooperation. But for devout Evangelical leadership, there was always an overriding and fiery faith-based dimension to their interests and endeavors in Israel.In a beyond bizarre role-reversal, Jewish community leaders and activists, who were charged with ensuring Jewish physical and spiritual continuity in Israel, transformed themselves into pro-Christian advocates for an evangelizing community. And the Evangelical leadership, determined to advance their Jesus-centered eschatological visions, eagerly assumed the mantle of magnanimous pro-Israel benefactors and spokespersons. A perverse sort of interfaith commonality was achieved, but it wasn’t built on respect for differences, and no boundaries were in place. The ensuing mega-conferences, summits, forums and feasts were originally intended to bolster support for the Jewish state. But blindly euphoric Jewish leaders probably didn’t surmise that these networking opportunities were laying the groundwork for an open collaboration between prominent Christian missionary leaders and renowned local messianic figures. An intense spotlight is now focused on evangelizing the Jews and empowering the growing local messianic community in Israel, with wildly popular cable television as the medium.What are Jewish leaders to do? They can’t possibly pull the rug out from under what was relentlessly touted as a “new dawn” – a “match made in heaven.” In reality, it was always a strange fire, which is now threatening to burn out of control. Those involved in pro-Christian advocacy in the Jewish state are having an “uh-oh” moment, while some Evangelicals are kvelling. It seems like from here on in we will be stepping on each other’s toes as we dance to the end of time.With Jews innately bristling over this new-old challenge to our faith and very essence, Evangelicals have been quick to brandish the ever-ready religious freedoms card. But that shouldn’t intimidate members of Knesset, the High Court or the Cable and Satellite Broadcasting Council. After all, we Jews march to a different drummer and have different values. There is absolutely no reason why Israel’s interpretation of freedom of religious expression has to be modeled on an American Christian import, which includes the freedom to missionize.Israel is a unique nation with uncommon obligations and challenges, and the Jewish people living here are certainly entitled to ensure religious continuity, seek moral clarity and formulate legislative solutions for our own people in our own way. Indeed, this is an “every Jew” moment. Common sense, commonality and unity could prevail here.Spiritual distancing from our very zealous Christian friends is in order at this time. But when the floodgates are once again open to Christian tourism, those Jewish leaders engaging Christians should do us all a favor: Either assert yourselves and legislate and regulate unconditionally strict red lines and guidelines or find another job.
The writer is the former content and research director for JewishIsrael, an organization exploring the challenges and complexities of Israel’s alliances with fundamentalist, Evangelical and messianic Christian groups.
