The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Elections

If US vote is dead heat, how will the courts decide? – analysis

Absent a landslide for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, the US Supreme Court may once again decide or decisively tilt the election outcome.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
NOVEMBER 3, 2020 20:15
An American flag sign is seen on a voting booth at Madison Square Garden, which is used as a polling station on the first day of early voting in Manhattan, New York, U.S. October 24, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON)
An American flag sign is seen on a voting booth at Madison Square Garden, which is used as a polling station on the first day of early voting in Manhattan, New York, U.S. October 24, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON)
People may recall the US Supreme Court decision Bush vs Gore which handed the presidency to George W. Bush in 2000.
Absent a landslide for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden (predictions are either a close race or a Biden landslide), the US Supreme Court may once again decide or decisively tilt the election outcome.
Basically, in a scenario but a landslide, US President Donald Trump and Biden are expected to go to court to litigate the results of a number of swing states, which could include: Pennsylvania, Florida, Wisconsin, Texas, North Carolina and others.
The kinds of issues which could go to the courts are numerous and could influence whether the issue goes to the US Supreme Court and how the high court might rule.
In 2000, the question was whether to allow a state-wide recount in Florida when Bush won based on counted votes, but Democratic candidate Al Gore said that a decisive number of votes were improperly disqualified.
In fact, there was significant evidence that a recount could have led to a Gore victory and the Florida Supreme Court had ordered a recount.
Ultimately, it took almost six weeks for the US Supreme Court to resolve the issue based on concerns that uniform standards could not be applied for a recount and finality (and of course that Republican appointees had a 5-4 majority).
Those same issues could be in dispute again, but there are many additional issues.
Trump has targeted opposing a variety of different kinds of mail-in-voting, which for this pandemic era means a significant majority of the votes.
More specifically, he will try to block the counting of mail-in-votes in swing states that were not counted by election day.
In some states, earlier post-dated mail-in votes were counted before election day and so the litigation will be limited to counting mail-in-votes which arrived later and have not yet been counted.
Yet, in other states, mail-in-votes are not allowed to be counted until after in-person votes are counted.
Some states have laws specifically allowing counting votes postmarked or received within a short-time after election day and some demand votes be received by election day.
As counting continues past election day, Trump would also likely raise new allegations of a variety of voting improprieties and Biden may raise new allegations of voter intimidation or improper disqualifications, and possibly even intentional postal delays.
The US Supreme Court already ruled for Republicans in preelection litigation in Wisconsin and for Democrats in Pennsylvania.
Basically, US Chief Justice John Roberts swung the vote based on respecting whatever the default was under state law, and rejecting any attempt at interpreting that law by lower courts or other parties.
But some of these cases could return to the US Supreme Court and then the result may change since Amy Coney Barrett may decide to vote on post-election cases.
Curiously, she never committed to the US Senate whether she would vote on election-related cases or recuse herself since she was confirmed by Trump so close to election day.
However, to date she declined to join in on the preelection decisions.
No one knows if she will join in on post-election decisions, potentially swinging close calls in favor of Trump.
But if a state or federal court gets involved in any of the disputed issues in a way that implicates larger constitutional issues, the US Supreme Court could definitely intervene.
All of that said, it is also possible that the US Congress could decide the election.
In 2000, Republicans controlled both houses and were satisfied to allow the majority-Republican US Supreme Court to decide the race.
However, the US Congress has a final roll in tabulating and ratifying the votes of electors from each state as part of the electoral college which actually decides the presidency.
There are swing states where the state legislature and state governor are divided between Democrats and Republicans and each side could try to replace the original slate of electors.
Ultimately, the US Congress could potentially decide which electors to accept in such a disputed situation and could do so despite the US Supreme Court.
If Democrats take control of both houses of Congress, they could potentially sway the election in favor of Biden between January 3 and January 20.
There are also a variety of hybrid scenarios of involvement of courts, state legislatures and Congress.
The only thing that is for sure is that absent a landslide, everyone will need to fasten their seatbelt for a roller coaster ride which could play out into December and even January.


Tags Supreme Court republicans Democrats Florida George H. W. Bush 2020 United States elections
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Remain Strong By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader There is no right to not be offended By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef Benjamin Netanyahu at his best and at his worst By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Reevaluating Trump’s legacy as a friend of Israel By JEFF BARAK
Jacob Nagel What will the elections do to the US-Iran conflict? – opinion By JACOB NAGEL

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
4 Living in Azerbaijan as a Jew versus being Jewish in Armenia
Street life at a bazar in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. October 14, 2019.
5 Beware of Iran's underground nuclear facility - analysis
A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by