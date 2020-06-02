The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Opinion

In the wake of Floyd, Halak, distrust in police makes the world crazy

The images of America on fire, with violent clashes between protesters and police, looting of shops and some antisemitic overtones, are deeply disturbing to Israelis.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
JUNE 2, 2020 20:31
A NYPD police car is set on fire as protesters clash with police during a march against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., May 30, 2020. (photo credit: JEENAH MOON/REUTERS)
A NYPD police car is set on fire as protesters clash with police during a march against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., May 30, 2020.
(photo credit: JEENAH MOON/REUTERS)
Modern life can be filled with uncertainty and anxiety. The dizzyingly-paced chain of events and the immediacy of the heartless social media beast only contribute to a sense of helplessness as events seem to be spinning out of control.
The world is in the midst of such a period of time right now with the coronavirus pandemic. We’ve been forced to drastically change our lifestyle, and the very foundations upon which society is built – work and economic viability, human contact – have been challenged as never before.
But even as we cope with shutdowns, isolation and death, there are some basic tenets upon which society is based and which people depend on to get them through these increasingly disturbing times. A major one is that the function of the police is to protect them and keep them safe.
When it emerges that this isn’t always the case, then the world can start to spin off its axis. That is what’s happening in the aftermath of last week’s horrifying death of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis whose final minutes of being suffocated to death by city policemen were captured on film.
The images of America on fire, with violent clashes between protesters and police, looting of shops and some antisemitic overtones, are deeply disturbing to Israelis. As Herb Keinon wrote this week in The Jerusalem Post, Israel wants and needs a strong United States, and seeing what is taking place there is akin to the sadness one feels for a close friend battling a bad illness.
The only way out of this morass is the hope that justice will prevail – justice for those who caused the death of George Floyd, and justice for those – both black and white – who are taking advantage of the pain and anger that has been exposed in America by looting, rioting and promoting anarchy.
Closer to home, although the circumstances are totally dissimilar to the George Floyd case, we also urge justice in the distressing case of Iyad al-Halak, the 32-year-old autistic man who was fatally shot by police officers in the Old City of Jerusalem on Saturday morning, after they mistakenly thought he was armed and dangerous.
According to the autopsy, Halak was shot twice in the chest. Although the Border Police and Israel’s security forces are in the unenviable position of making snap judgments to keep the public safe, and generally do an exemplary job, cases like this one demand a full inquiry to see if regulations were followed and to calm the fears of the Palestinian residents of Jerusalem, who deserve to walk the city streets without dread.
Now is the time, for people both in the US and Israel, to take a deep breath and reboot. Think before you accuse or write a hurtful post. Ask yourself: are you helping to improve the situation or damage it? And, most importantly, put empathy above ideology.
Recall the words of Hillel the Elder who wrote in Ethics of the Fathers: “Do not judge your fellow until you have stood in his place.”
That is desperately needed at this time, when it really does seem like the fast-changing world and national events that we usually are able to adapt to are hurtling us into a morally ambiguous and blurry orbit.
Israeli-American Rabbi Barry Leff has composed a prayer for his congregation in Mercer Island, Washington, and it should be distributed and read widely by anyone who cares about where we are headed:
“Compassionate One; Replace hearts of stone with hearts of flesh; Help all of us see that we are all created in Your Divine Image; Black, brown, white, or any other color of the rainbow…; Christian, Jew, Muslim, or any other religion..; May our police keep us safe while showing compassion, and without excessive force; Turn the hearts of those who would loot and destroy; Show them that this is not the way to build a better, fairer, more just society…; Keep us all safe; Safe from violence and safe from virus; May we speedily see the day when we live together; In peace, harmony and love. Amen.”


Tags protests police riot police brutality
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo In the wake of Floyd, Halak, distrust in police makes the world crazy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef The Kafkaesque trial of Benjamin Netanyahu – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader Weaponizing Twitter: Both sides are wrong – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Adam Milstein Is fighting violent antisemitism and saving lives our responsibility? By ADAM MILSTEIN
Shmuley Boteach A prayer for my late father: Eulogy for Yoav Botach By SHMULEY BOTEACH

Most Read

1 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
2 COVID-19 immunity lasts only six months, reinfection possible - study
Shoppers wear face masks and walk around a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around Israel, May 5, 2020.
3 White supremacists, Soros, 'Russians,' and Antifa blamed for US protests
A man holds a baseball bat while protecting the premises of the Division of Indian Work, a non-governmental organization, as protesters continue to rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 30, 2020
4 Moderna: First patients dosed with COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 2 study
Vaccine (illustrative)
5 Scientists: Gaucher’s disease drugs effective against COVID-19
Doctor chief of the intensive care unit (ICU), Luiz Gustavo Marin poses for pictures at the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Porto Alegre, Brazil
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by