Islamic terrorism and the Age of the Holocaust - opinion

The 20th century, marked by two world wars and the Holocaust, also saw the advent of the nuclear age and the UN; peace, however, didn’t last long. Regional wars erupted: when the State of Israel was declared, Arab nations invaded in an attempt to wipe it out; backed by Communist China, North Korea invaded South Korea and then North Vietnam invaded South Vietnam.

Many African nations are plagued by civil wars between Islamists and Christians. Afghanistan has been conquered by the Taliban; UNICEF calls Yemen, torn by civil war initiated by Islamists and assisted by Iran, “the largest humanitarian crisis in the world.” Yazidis, an ethnic minority in Iraq, have been slaughtered and enslaved by Islamists. Islamist insurgents in Nigeria have killed around 35,000 people and displaced at least two million in the past decade, driven first by Boko Haram and more recently by its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP). Islamist terrorists threaten Mali, Somalia, Sudan and neighboring countries.

This is a third world war. Why is the world silent?

The mass slaughter that ended in 1945 is an ongoing trauma in our society, especially for the survivors, their children and the wounded. Attempts to annihilate Israel in 1948, 1967 and 1973 continue – carried on by Islamic terrorists, led by Iran and its proxy, Hezbollah, the Muslim Brotherhood and its proxies, Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and others, focused on “statehood” and destroying Israel. It is the core of the ideology of Palestinianism, which, strangely, is accepted and legitimized by the EU, the UN and the international community.

Shrouded by what is portrayed as a “humanitarian” agenda – “self-determination,” “end the occupation – free Palestine,” “global jihad/intifada,” etc. – radical Islamists promote terrorism, murder and genocide. It motivated the 9/11 attacks, justified by Islamists because of America’s support for Israel. It was, they claimed, a “sacrifice for Allah.” Palestinian suicide bombers say the same thing when they blow up Israeli restaurants and buses. For them, death is more important than life.

The Islamist genocidal agenda is promoted by PA/PLO/ Hamas media and textbooks, and by UN organizations, such as UNRWA. Not only is the Holocaust denied, it is portrayed as an attempt to “steal Palestinian land” and deprive Arab Palestinians of their goal to wipe out Israel. Enshrined in proposals for a “two-state-solution,” it’s the core of what the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas, an acronym for “The Islamic Resistance Movement,” and others represent. It’s also promoted by Fatah and the PLO.

The Muslim Brotherhood’s totalitarian ideology has become dominant in Islam and among Muslims. Centered in Egypt, where the highest Islamic authorities convene, the Brotherhood asserts its gospel of hatred of Jews and Israel via mosques throughout the world and their media. In North and Latin America and Europe, it supports hundreds of student and political organizations. In Israel, it is represented by the largest Arab-Israeli political party, the Joint List, which is part of the current governing coalition.

The Muslim Brotherhood supported the Nazis and after the war it helped thousands of war criminals find refuge in Arab countries. Brotherhood apologists argue that this activity was in the past, but it’s not – documented by Palestinian Media Watch and NGO Monitor. Attacking Jews in Israel happens daily and is promoted by all Islamists.

This is their “holy war” against Israel and anyone who stands in their way – Muslims and non-Muslims. Any recognition of Israel and its right to exist is considered a betrayal of Islam. It’s what justifies their support for terrorism and suicide bombings, which they call “martyrdom.” Their goal is another Holocaust mandated, they preach, by their “prophet, Muhammad.” Ultimately, they boast, they seek world domination under their Caliphate.

According to Richard P. Mitchell (The Society of Muslim Brothers), jihad, death and martyrdom are not only a means to an end, but an end unto itself. David Brooks called the Brotherhood’s ideology promoting suicide bombing “the culture of martyrdom.” For further information, consult Steven Emerson’s Investigative Project on Terrorism.

Radical Islamists, led by the Muslim Brotherhood and Iran, are one of the greatest threats not only to America and Israel, but to our society and our civilization. Understanding this matters. It’s about survival.

The author is a PhD historian and Israeli journalist.