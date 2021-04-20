Israeli investors are being targeted in Turkey's banking war - opinion

In the mid 1990s, US law enforcement identified Saudi billionaire Yassin Al-Kadi as a key money launderer for Hamas, Osama bin Laden and al-Qaeda, using Turkish banks and a web of charities and nonprofits. Ever since, despite multiple law enforcement agencies – including the G7 intergovernmental Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), UK’s Financial Services Authority and the EU – taking action against Turkey, it continues serving as a global hub for terror financing and money laundering. Al-Kadi, by the way, still operates freely in Turkey , President Erdogan stating publicly that he trusts Al-Kadi as he trusts his own father.

A 2019 report by Nordic Monitor, which covers religious, ideological and ethnic extremist movements, with a special focus on Turkey, highlights the role of Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MİT) in facilitating financing of al-Qaeda and al-Shabab via its banking system. And it does not stop there; Turkey is also a major hub for sanction circumvention by Iran and North Korea. Turkey’s second-largest public lender, Halkbank, is facing an indictment in the Southern District of New York for facilitating a $20 billion scheme to circumvent US sanctions on Iran. This indictment of Halkbank is the likely trigger of a tit-for-tat banking war, the results of which we are witnessing today.

Some of the earliest Turkish banks to be penalized by the West are, in fact, based in Turkish-occupied Northern Cyprus. OFAC has designated two such banks, the First Merchant Bank and Infobank, as financial institutions of “primary money laundering concern” and the UK’s Financial Services Authority fined the Northern Cyprus-headquartered Turkish Bank for anti-money laundering failures.

ISRAELI INVESTORS are currently being targeted and bombarded with online ads encouraging them to invest in Northern Cyprus’s real estate sector. The high-risk nature of doing business in Northern Cyprus and its banking sector is exemplified by multiple instances where foreign investors and depositors have been left unprotected and faced significant losses or difficulties in the absence of traditional regulatory safeguards. In 2012, HSBC was the subject of US litigation proceedings brought by foreign investors after HSBC solicited their investments into Northern Cyprus’ real estate sector despite the self-declared authorities having no sovereign right to issue property titles.

Owing to Northern Cyprus’s disputed political status, the territory is locked out of the international banking and SWIFT payment system; its security and financial infrastructure has been plagued by reports of money laundering and involvement in the illicit narcotics trade. The inadequacy of Northern Cyprus’s regulatory regime leaves fraud victims without international legal recourse: Mondial Private Bank has allegedly utilized the non-existent regulations in Northern Cyprus to execute an elaborate scheme under which it effectively defrauded a Brazilian-Dutch company for $35 million after failing to return the deposited funds. The company has been left with no legal recourse other than to pursue Mondial Bank and Turkish businessman Bensen Safa in the highly politicized Northern Cypriot courts, where the judiciary lacks independence.

A member of Mondial Private Bank’s senior management, Safa also co-owns the Islamic bank Kibris Faisal Islam Bankasi and a subsidiary investment company, Faisal Islamic Investment Corporation Ltd with several shareholders who list their address as Sudanese army headquarters; five other Sudanese individuals listed as being members of the Sudanese parliament or list their addresses at parliament buildings; and most notably former Sudanese vice president Aly Osman Mohamed Taha. Taha is considered “chief architect” of Sudan’s campaign of genocide and mass rape in the Darfur region back in early 2000s, resulting in up to half a million deaths caused by Sudan’s military and state-sponsored militias. Taha has also been accused of aiding and abetting Islamic fundamentalists in a plot to murder a former Egyptian president and knowingly providing a refuge to known terror leaders such as Osama bin Laden.

Isaias Dahlak, a secretive Eritrean financier currently financing Eritrean forces in the Tigray conflict, reportedly utilizes Northern Cyprus’s offshore banking ecosystem, of which Mondial Private Bank is a part, to finance his illegal operations outside of the purview of the international community and law enforcement.

Israeli investors be warned: The Biden Administration has just asked Congress to increase the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FINCEN) by 50%. Retribution for Turkey’s latest move will surely cause collateral damage to anyone still doing business with The Turkish banking system, and in particular its Northern Cypriot satellites.

Get out while you still can.

The writer established and led the Mossad’s Asset Tracing Unit, where he spearheaded domestic and international efforts to combat terrorist financing. The prime minister of Israel later appointed him as his special adviser on Economic Warfare.