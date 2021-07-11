The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Israeli web accessibility company accessiBe launches TV ad campaign

A first for accessiBe, this is also the first time for a private organization to address the issue of web accessibility on national mainstream television.

By ARIEL SHAPIRA  
JULY 11, 2021 20:24
accessiBe (photo credit: Courtesy)
accessiBe
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Israeli web accessibility market leader accessiBe announced the official launch of its national TV advertising campaign aimed at encouraging businesses to make their products and services web-accessible. 
A first for accessiBe, this is also the first time for a private organization to address the issue of web accessibility on national mainstream television.
The company’s ad has been produced by a team of people with disabilities and also features people who are differently-abled. Providing a compelling case for accessibility, the TV ad features quadruple amputee motivational speaker Aimee Copeland, actress and writer with cerebral palsy Emily Kranking, and wrestler with congenital amputation Kyle Maynard, among others.
The sixty-second ad is set to air across different areas of the United States starting on July 12 for a period of eight weeks. The company purchased ad spots in prime time slots on different channels.
accessiBe Chief Vision Officer Michael Hingson, responsible for managing the campaign, highlights the importance of the company’s TV campaign in the US. “People with disabilities aren’t limited by their limitations, they’re limited by an inaccessible web. They are unstoppable. I am unstoppable. We are unstoppable,” he enthused.
For his part, accessiBe CEO Shir Ekerling is excited that he is overseeing the rollout of nationwide mainstream TV advertising for a web-accessibility product. “Despite web accessibility being a critical topic, especially as people continue to do almost everything online, conversations around it have not yet entered the mainstream TV world.
The TV ad campaign is entitled “The Unstoppable” and it seeks to reach out to companies to convince them to support the web accessibility needs of people who are differently-abled. “The Unstoppable campaign aims to open the hearts and minds of business owners to acknowledge the importance of web accessibility,” Ekerling emphasized.
In a press statement, the company’s commitment to addressing the problem of web accessibility with the help of advanced solutions was highlighted. “accessiBe is dedicated to solving web accessibility problems through advanced technology, tools, and services, and ultimately achieving its vision of making the Internet accessible by 2025.
The release of the TV ad notably follows a recent announcement of the upcoming launch of accessFind, a nonprofit project aimed at forging partnerships with reputable disability-centric organizations to offer a search engine that specifically scours the web for content that is useful or of interest to people with disabilities.
accessiBe is a global web accessibility solution provider founded in Israel that is now serving businesses in different parts of the world. It rose to prominence with the introduction of its AI-powered solution that can make virtually any website compliant with WCAG, ADA Title III, and other accessibility requirements. 
The company allows businesses to make their websites easier to use for people who have special access needs, including those who have hearing, vision and motor difficulties.


Tags internet technology disability
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The United States needs an antisemitism envoy

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Opposition maneuvers represent nadir of Israeli politics - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Presidents and present-day politics

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

President Isaac Herzog’s grand entrance - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel must split attorney-general role to ensure rule of law - opinion

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: New 'Lambda' variant causes concern for WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
2

Formerly Israeli-owned ship damaged after being hit in Indian Ocean

An Israeli-owned ship hit by an explosion in the strategic Gulf of Oman waterway is seen after arrival at a port in Dubai, UAE
3

New mask could diagnose wearer with COVID-19 within 90 minutes

A face mask is seen on the street in Jerusalem amid the coronavirus pandemic, on February 2, 2021.
4

Israeli doctors develop ‘pig-human’ hybrid organ for transplant

Dr. Shahar Cohen.
5

Israeli breakthrough migraine treatment 'zaps' away pain - new study

A breakthrough Israeli technology has been found more effective than standard-care medications at treating acute migraine headaches in adolescents.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by