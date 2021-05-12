The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Israel's Jewish, Arab coexistence on a knife's edge - editorial

The damage caused to the sensitive balance of Jewish-Arab coexistence by the paroxysm of Arab violence that accompanied Hamas’s rockets may be what the country remembers most of May's violence.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
MAY 12, 2021 22:24
Palestinians run as Israeli military vehicle fires tear gas canisters during an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 10, 2021 (photo credit: MUSSA QAWASMA/REUTERS)
Palestinians run as Israeli military vehicle fires tear gas canisters during an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 10, 2021
(photo credit: MUSSA QAWASMA/REUTERS)
 The headlines read as though culled from another time, a distant era.
Jews, Arabs on a knife edge in Lod,” read a headline on the front page of The Jerusalem Post.
“Losing control: Jews rescued from their homes in Lod, confrontations in the mixed towns,” read a Page 1 Maariv headline.
And this was the subhead from Yediot Aharonot’s front page: “From Lod to Acre, Ramle to Jaffa, from the roads in the South to the North: Arab citizens violently attack Jews, set fire to synagogues, burn cars, shatter restaurants and drag drivers from their cars.”
No, these were not headlines describing actions that took place during the British Mandate, during the Arab riots of 1929 and 1936, but, rather, actions taking place today, in May 2021, in the sovereign State of Israel.
The stories behind the headlines are ghastly: a young mother in Lod pleading frantically with the police to send a patrol car to her neighborhood as rioters are entering her garden; a mob setting fire to a police station in Acre; a religious Jew driving through Wadi Ara taking his kippah off in the hope that would protect him as he passed rock-throwing rioters.
The rockets Hamas is firing on Israel are horrendous, but Israel will eventually gain the upper hand there, as it has in the past.
But the damage caused to the sensitive balance of Jewish-Arab coexistence by the paroxysm of Arab violence that accompanied Hamas’s rockets may be what the country remembers most of the violent events of May 2021. The delicate and vastly imperfect coexistence that has existed between Jewish and Arab Israelis for the last 73 years now risks fraying beyond recognition.
What makes this dangerous tipping point even more tragic is that it comes just as it seemed the country’s Jewish and Arab citizens were on the cusp of a historic breakthrough.
That breakthrough was the product to some extent of the coronavirus, where Jewish and Arab medical personnel worked side by side and radiated a sense of one fate affecting all. It was also the product of the emergence of Ra’am’s Mansour Abbas as a legitimate political partner in the minds of many Israelis, a man whose speeches of reconciliation were not spiced – as they historically have been by other Arab party MKs – with jabs at “apartheid” Israel and “oppressive” Israelis.
Abbas came across as someone who just wants a fair piece of the pie for his constituents, a claim most Israelis deem completely legitimate, given the degree to which the Arab sector has been neglected over the years.
But then, as was the case in 2000 during the last major wave of Israeli-Arab rioting, the Palestinian terrorists turned al-Aqsa Mosque into a rallying cry, and some Israeli-Arabs – a small minority of them – answered the call and rushed headlong into the rioting and violence.
President Reuven Rivlin, not one prone to panic or exaggeration, summed up the situation well. “The sight of the pogrom in Lod and the disturbances across the country by an incited and bloodthirsty Arab mob, injuring people, damaging property and even attacking sacred Jewish spaces, is unforgivable,” he said.
“Tearing down the Israeli flag by Arab rioters and replacing it with the Palestinian flag is a brutal assault on shared existence in the State of Israel. The silence of the Arab leadership about these disturbances is shameful, giving support to terrorism and rioting and encouraging the rupture of the society in which we live, and in which we will continue to live once all this has passed.”
And all this will pass. At a certain point the rockets will cease and the air will clear. And when it does, Israeli Jews and Arabs will remain destined to share Lod and Ramle, Haifa and Jaffa, Acre and the Galilee.
Israel, for its part, must ensure that its Arab citizens have all the infrastructure, opportunities and protection that every citizen of this country deserves.
But Israel also has the right to expect that Arab leaders – be they national politicians, municipal heads or religious leaders – step up to prevent a small minority of their own people from smashing the foundation of coexistence in this land by making common cause with those trying to destroy the country.


Tags violence arab sector Israeli Palestinian Conflict coexistence riot
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's Jewish, Arab coexistence on a knife's edge - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to defeat Hamas in the narrative battle, too - comment

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Emily Schrader

How Palestinians lost Jerusalem to Israel - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Jews for liberal values: Critical thought not thought control - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

When did a left-wing government become a danger? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv battered in unprecedented Gaza barrage

A bus struck by a rocket fired from Gaza on May 5, 2021.
2

Temple Mount violence: Netanyahu says Israel protects right to worship

Border Police officers clash with worshipers at the Temple Mount, Friday, May 7, 2021.
3

Massive fire breaks out near Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant - Watch

Fire at shipyard in Bushehr, Iran, July 15, 2020
4

Chinese rocket Long March 5B crashes near Maldives

Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the core module of China's space station Tianhe, takes off from Wenchang
5

Agency working with US military wants Jews to apologize for killing Jesus

An actor portraying Jesus Christ takes part in Passion Play as part of Good Friday celebrations at the Sanctuary of Kalwaria Zebrzydowska near Krakow, Poland April 19, 2019.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by