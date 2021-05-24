The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Jew-hatred must be condemned - opinion

Today, Jewish men are questioning whether they should walk the street wearing their kippot, or is the kippah on their head akin to a target on their back.

By MICAH D. HALPERN  
MAY 24, 2021 20:50
PRO-PALESTINIAN supporters protest across the street from the Israeli Consulate in New York City last week. (photo credit: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS)
PRO-PALESTINIAN supporters protest across the street from the Israeli Consulate in New York City last week.
(photo credit: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS)
 Across the US, incidents of antisemitic acts are occurring daily. Some are reported, many are not. And even so, even with under-reporting, the ADL counted 193 anti-Jewish hate crimes in one week, the week of May 10th. The previous week they cataloged 131 incidents.
In Bal Harbour, an upscale village in Miami-Dade County, one of Florida’s Jewish enclaves, on a block that boasts dozens of kosher restaurants, a Jewish family was attacked. Garbage was hurled at them, bottles were thrown at them. Their attackers called out “kill the Jews.” They were saved from physical harm only when a bystander, witnessing the attack, pulled his weapon and scared off the antisemitic assailants.
This Jewish family was spared physical harm, but the emotional pain, the psychological pain, is undeniable. And that pain – and the accompanying fear of being the next victim, is felt by Jews across the US.
The Upper West Side of Manhattan has been home to generations of Jewish families. Life on the UWS, as it is now referred to, was so comfortable that my brother-in-law called it a “sheina galus,” a wonderful Jewish Diaspora experience. But not today.
Today, Jewish men are questioning whether they should walk the street wearing their kippot, or is the kippah on their head akin to a target on their back. The just ended conflict between Israel and Gaza emboldened Jew-haters. And in the days before Shavuot, pro-Palestinian gangs marauded the neighborhood.
Parading through the streets in slow moving cars and bikes, waving the Palestinian flag, they shouted “death to the Jews,” “Hitler was right,” “Israel is racist and murdering Palestinian children.” Doormen secured the entrances to their buildings fearing what might come next, what damage might be done to their tenants and to their property.
Never would I have imagined that behavior of this sort – behavior displayed in pre-war Europe and recently revived in present day Europe, would take hold on Manhattan’s West Side. On the West Side, where bus stops advertise kosher wine. Where large synagogues and smaller shtiebels and kosher restaurants and pizza joints are commonplace. Where non-kosher coffee shops have special menus with asterisks designating cakes that are pre-cut and have kosher certification. The West Side, where even sidewalk panhandlers respect Shabbat and Jewish holidays and greet passersby with a “Shabbat Shalom” rather than the proverbial “brother can you spare a dime.”
Pro-Palestinian Jew hatred is permeating the New York City school system, too. Amanda Beuno, principal of Middle School #136 in Brooklyn, NY sent an email to teachers. She called on teachers to act. To act in defense of Palestinians.
Her email was titled: “Day of Action in Solidarity with The Palestinian Uprising & General Strike.” Beuno wrote: “The time is now to take a stand for those impacted by state sanctioned violence and crimes against humanity...” and she continued on, issuing a call to “impose sanctions on Isreal.” Note the misspelling. That mistake, in and of itself, is very telling.
Those who believe that Israel is responsible for this rise of antisemitism are wrong. The people spewing this hate speech and carrying out these hateful actions did not wake-up one recent morning and decide I hate Jews and I hate Israel. That should be clear. This antisemitism was not created several weeks ago.
The recent events, however, played into their hatred. The recent events were perfect tools to motivate Jew haters to act.
Hating Jews is not new. And Jews in the Diaspora are linked to Israel whether they like it or not. Any police precinct in any major city will confirm that when tension rise in the Middle East, threats against Jews increase.
Jew haters need to motivate their followers. And galvanizing them around Israel’s war with Hamas is a perfect vehicle.
Twenty years ago I thought that antisemitism, or Jew hatred as I prefer to call it, was winding down. At the time it was unacceptable in cultured circles in American life to hate Jews. But American life has changed. Today inter-sectionalization has morphed the Black Lives Matter movement and the Palestinian cause into the same entity. And so, naturally but erroneously, Jews are a part of white privilege. In other words, the thinking goes, “Jews are the oppressors.”
And that is a total misunderstanding of Jewish history. The Jew is the victim par excellence in world history. The Jew gave the world the concept of the scapegoat and became the world’s scapegoat.
In Europe before World War II, and even after, a Jew of Poland or Germany or Hungary or Romania was not called a Pole or a German or a Hungarian or a Romanian. Jews were not worthy of those titles. Instead, they were called simply “Jew,” some form of “Jid.” And it was not a nice word.
Jews were not privileged. Jews needed to be emancipated. They were freed everywhere in Europe. The emancipation of Jews first began in 1791, in France, under Napoleon. Emancipation quickly enveloped the west. The only country in the world that never needed to free Jews was the US where emancipation was a founding principle of the country.
Well meaning public voices are calling for unity to fight this Jew hatred. Unity will not solve this rise of Jew hatred. Condemnation will solve it.
Jew hatred must be condemned in churches and in mosques. Community leaders and religious leaders and political leaders need to speak out and to name names.
No one should be permitted to hide their hatred, certainly not their hatred of Jews.


Tags jewish hate crime antisemitism Hate speech
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Isaac Herzog is best suited to be president - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The asymmetrical conflict with Hamas will continue - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
sneh aj 224.88

An alternative approach to Gaza is possible - opinion

 By EPHRAIM SNEH
Yitz Greenberg

Lapid, Bennett, Sa’ar and Liberman: Turn Gaza tragedy into triumph

 By YITZ GREENBERG
Amotz Asa-El

Can Arab-Jewish peace survive the ongoing violence in Israel?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by