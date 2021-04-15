The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Netanyahu says he's a mega-diplomat, but key embassies are empty - opinion

A prime minister’s high-profile diplomatic activism is no substitute for methodical, professional, intense diplomatic activity.

By NIMROD GOREN  
APRIL 15, 2021 21:15
POLICE OFFICIALS examine the site of an explosion near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi, in January. (photo credit: DANISH SIDDIQUI/ REUTERS)
POLICE OFFICIALS examine the site of an explosion near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi, in January.
(photo credit: DANISH SIDDIQUI/ REUTERS)
 Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is holding 36 designated ambassadors hostage, refusing to present their appointments for government approval. These professional diplomats with years of experience and training, appointed by Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) months ago to key posts around the world, are on hold – as is Israel’s foreign policy.
Does Israel need a new ambassador to the European Union? Cyprus? India? Australia? It can wait. Why? Because, as Netanyahu explained, he does not want to reward Defense Minister Benny Gantz, a political rival with whom he has a running feud paralyzing most government activity. Netanyahu may want to bear in mind that fully staffed embassies effectively promoting Israel’s interests reward the state, not individual politicians.
This is not the first time MFA personnel are being regarded as an encumbrance rather than an asset. Israel’s embassy in Cairo was orphaned for over a year after Netanyahu refused for a long time to confirm Amira Oron as ambassador. Positions in Paris, Moscow, New York and Ottawa also remain vacant, possibly to be used as political bargaining chips at some point.
Netanyahu prides himself on being a statesman and diplomat in a league of his own, but by leaving key diplomatic posts unstaffed, he is undermining Israeli foreign policy and weakening the MFA, just when it seems to be emerging from a prolonged slump.
Despite continued attempts to exclude it and undermine its standing, the ministry has come into its own since Gabi Ashkenazi’s appointment as foreign minister almost a year ago. Morale is up, as are budgets. Applications for cadet training have surged, vacancies have been filled, and the footprint of Israeli diplomacy has expanded (as reflected in improved relations with Europe and the normalization process with Arab states).
Foreign policy is a crucial component of Israel’s national security. This has always been the case and it is becoming increasingly evident, as reflected in the critical 2020 State Comptroller’s Report on Israel’s Foreign Service. Most of the issues on Israel’s agenda have clearly defined diplomatic components – the nuclear deal with Iran, the conflict with the Palestinians, the ICC ruling, relations with the Biden administration, normalization with the Arab world, and more.
For Israel to clearly define and achieve its goals on the world stage it needs an influential MFA that plays a major role in shaping policy, not only in executing it, and enjoys professional esteem. The ministry must receive appropriate funding and reclaim the tasks farmed out to other agencies and ministries in recent years.
A prime minister’s high-profile diplomatic activism is no substitute for methodical, professional, intense diplomatic activity. The Biden administration realized this and set about restoring the standing of the State Department, which was downtrodden by the Trump administration much as Netanyahu had weakened its Israeli counterpart. Just two weeks after taking office, Biden declared, “Diplomacy is back at the center of our foreign policy,” setting in motion measures to reinvigorate the foreign service.
American diplomacy experienced a slump somewhat similar to our own in 2014, when the Republican-controlled Senate held up the appointments of 43 ambassadors due to political rivalry with the Obama administration. “We can’t lead if we are not present,” then-secretary of state John Kerry said in response, adding, “Good diplomacy doesn’t tie one hand behind our back.”
The same goes for Israeli diplomacy. The time has come to loosen the hold on Israel’s diplomacy, to let the foreign service do its job, to realize its full professional potential, to forge ties and network, create and leverage opportunities, open doors, encourage dialogue, reach agreements and advance peace.
The politicians engaged in negotiations on forming Israel’s next government must remember that the MFA is more than just a temporary waystation for the next prime minister as he awaits his turn in a potential rotation arrangement. The foreign minister’s role is of paramount national importance and it must be placed in appropriate and committed hands. And until the next government is formed, the 36 ambassadorial appointees must be quickly confirmed, so that Israeli diplomacy can forge ahead.
The writer is Founder and Head of Mitvim – The Israeli Institute for Regional Foreign Policies, and a lecturer on Middle East Studies at Hebrew University in Jerusalem.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu diplomacy foreign affairs
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The IDF must help care for soldiers with PTSD - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Jews must revive pride in the label 'Zionist' - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Israel is now situated in the new Middle East

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

The real Iran deal needs to include all the relevant actors

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Danny Danon

The sacrifice of Israel's soldiers will not be forgotten

 By DANNY DANON

Most Read

1

‘Mossad behind attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
2

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
3

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
4

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by