The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Nice Guy drug is not very nice at all - editorial

The Nice Guy drug is highly dangerous and recently killed one man and hospitalized 39.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
OCTOBER 12, 2021 22:01
Nice Guy chemicals seized in Beersheba. (photo credit: COURTESY ISRAEL POLICE)
Nice Guy chemicals seized in Beersheba.
(photo credit: COURTESY ISRAEL POLICE)
The Health Ministry and Israel Police issued a harsh warning last week that an illegal synthetic drug sold at kiosks across Israel known as “Mr. Nice Guy” can cause serious illness and even death.
The warning came after a 31-year-old man from Haifa died and 39 people were hospitalized having taken a particularly lethal version of the drug. According to a joint statement from the ministry and police, the drug had been laced with a poisonous substance – apparently rat poison – and a number of those taken to Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa suffered from severe internal bleeding.
Mr. Nice Guy is “particularly dangerous because it is mixed with different substances including [other] drugs, poisonous materials, and pesticides, which change from distributor to distributor,” the statement said.
Following the death of the 31-year-old, two men aged 27 and 31 from Kiryat Motzkin and Haifa were detained for allegedly distributing the drug, and are likely to be charged with manslaughter.
A young man who had used the drug, his face twitching with anxiety, urged parents watching the Channel 12 News on Saturday night to ensure that their children do not take Mr. Nice Guy, which he warned was “poison.”
Israel banned Mr. Nice Guy and other synthetic cannabinoids, which had become popular among young people in Tel Aviv and elsewhere, in 2011. In 2013, the Knesset passed legislation titled “The Struggle Against the Phenomenon of the Use of Dangerous Substances Law,”  which seeks to solve the problem of the time interval between a psychoactive substance’s entry to the market and the declaration of the substance as a dangerous drug under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance.
Drugs in Tel Aviv (credit: Ben Hartman)Drugs in Tel Aviv (credit: Ben Hartman)
According to the Health Ministry, kiosk-sold drugs (samei pitzutziot in Hebrew) is a colloquial term that refers to a broad range of dangerous substances presented by vendors as “drug substitutes” and intended to cause a sensation of “getting high.”
These substances are sold in the form of tablets, solutions for inhalation and drinking, incense and blends for smoking, also using a narghile, the ministry says. Kiosk-sold drugs are presented as innocent and harmless, with misleading labels such as “100% legal,” “100% natural,” and “Not under the Drugs Ordinance!” appearing on the packaging. “In fact, these are drugs in the full sense of the word and they have a damaging and addictive effect, sometimes irreversibly,” the ministry stresses.
According to the ministry, teens and young adults are the main consumers of “kiosk-sold drugs” and therefore the main victims. “The physical and mental damage that accompanies the use of these drugs is sometimes irreversible,” it says, adding that side effects include psychotic attacks, paranoia, rage, restlessness and nervousness.
The kiosk-sold drugs may be a trigger for the outbreak of mental disease and may cause irreparable damage.  Even though these drugs are extremely dangerous, they often come in attractive and colorful packages which create the illusion that they are just like candy or fragrant incense for a narghile, the ministry notes, adding that this false appearance is intended to induce youths to purchase the product.
Besides Mr. Nice Guy, other examples of kiosk-sold drugs include “Mabsuton,” “Mastolon,” “Herzl gives you wings,” “Super Mario” and “Hagigat” capsules. These drugs are mostly composed of cannabis derivatives and usually several times stronger in effect and more addictive. They are marketed in the form of capsules to be swallowed or “weeds” for smoking which are sprayed with synthetic cannabinoids and dangerous chemical substances such as ether and acetone to enhance their effect.
“Amphetamines cause a sensation of euphoria in the user,” the ministry says. “However, they have serious side effects on blood vessels and the heart, and sometimes cause psychoses, convulsions and even death.”
We suspect that the use of drugs in general and kiosk drugs such as Mr. Nice Guy, in particular, has increased during the corona pandemic, as people seek avenues of escape. Under the legislation passed by the Knesset, drugs such as Mr. Nice Guy should not be available for purchase in kiosks or anywhere else. Police must be ordered to enforce the law vigilantly throughout the country, and schools should teach their students the dangers posed by drugs of all kinds.
In addition, the Health Ministry should fund a new public awareness campaign against kiosk drugs. They can call it “No More Mr. Nice Guy!”


Tags Israel drugs death
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Nice Guy drug is not very nice at all - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Can the US support Taiwan against China? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Sylvan Adams

World-class cultural and sporting events will improve Israel's image - opinion

 By SYLVAN ADAMS
Shimon Samuels

Antisemitic Laureates should not be celebrated - opinion

 By SHIMON SAMUELS
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's conduct in opposition is destructive in all directions

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
2

Whatsapp also returns after 6-hour crash, Facebook apologizes

Social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok
3

Nike to terminate sales in Israeli stores

People walk past a store of the sporting goods retailer Nike Inc at a shopping complex in Beijing, China March 25, 2021
4

Archaeologists find 2,700-year-old toilet in luxurious palace in Jerusalem

The rare stone toilet is 2700 years old. Most likely used by one of the dignitaries of Jerusalem.
5

After Facebook, big tech outages may be doomsday scenario in future conflict - analysis

Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram logos and stock graph are displayed through broken glass in this illustration taken October 4, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by