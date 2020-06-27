Reconciliation starts with ending racism

The coronavirus hit Israel during the biggest political crisis in its history.Almost a year without a functioning government and three rounds of elections left the country bleeding and divided.Joint List – the only representative of the Arab minority in the Knesset – was immediately accused of treason. People said such a move would lead to the destruction of the country. Another candidate, in a radio interview, wondered if one of his competitors, of Russian origin, could speak Hebrew. He later said that immigrants from the former Soviet Union “do not want to be Jewish.”After the coronavirus pushed Likud and Blue and White into a unity government, it was decided in the coalition agreements that a “reconciliation cabinet” would be formed. At the beginning of the agreement, it is said that the “immediate establishment of an emergency unity government is a necessity for the good of Israel… [and that a] reconciliation cabinet will act to heal the divisions within the Israeli society.”The idea of forming such a cabinet seems groundbreaking; after years of division and hate between groups in Israeli society, finally, our representatives want to take responsibility and stop the hate. They want to act against it instead of creating it.Last week, media reports came out that this cabinet, which has yet to convene since the government was established over a month ago, will discuss issues relating to religion and state.Really? While matters of religion and state are a hot and important topic, and there are many problems that require a solution – public transportation, conversion, civil marriage – is this where we should start our national reconciliation?What about talking about the comments Avri Gilad, a prominent TV host, said on national television earlier this week: “The natural status of Arabs is rage. It is not a coincidence that there’s always a ‘Day of Rage.’ In their emotional toolbox, there’s nothing but rage and fury. Have you ever seen humor, smile, love, giving, acceptance, anything…?” he asked. “There’s always just rage,” he added.And what about what the prime minister’s son, Yair Netanyahu, wrote on Twitter last week referring to protests against construction over a Muslim cemetery in Jaffa: “The riots prove that there is no chance for coexistence in Tel Aviv-Jaffa, and all the minorities must leave the city.”This was written by the son of Israel’s prime minister, a prime minister who is meant to ensure that there is coexistence in Israel. If this is how his own son speaks, what can we expect of other people?The Western world is currently engaged in a battle against racism. We see that with the toppling of statues in the US, the United Kingdom and beyond. In Israel though, it seems sometimes that we are moving backwards.How does someone famous feel comfortable saying on national television that Arabs have no sense of love or humor? How does the son of the prime minister have the guts to say that a minority, who are residents of a city just like the majority, must leave it?Forming a reconciliation cabinet is a blessed move. Jews and Arabs, Ashkenazim and Mizrachim, religious and secular, Left and Right all need to come together to find a way to unite and work to solve our nation’s problems as one.Sadly, the last three elections illustrated how much divides this country. This cabinet has a lot of work. But instead of dealing with the easy topics, it is time to tackle the core issues that divide us all.After all the red lines were crossed, it is time to reconcile.During the campaigns – ahead of elections in April 2019, September 2019, and March 2020 – our politicians learned the art of how to drag the public discourse to its lowest point.It seemed that all red lines were crossed, and lying in public was no longer taboo. It was suggested that one of the main candidates was mentally unstable and a sexual pervert even though the side making the accusations never bothered to provide actual evidence.We also witnessed racism at its worst. One of the candidates, who considered working with the