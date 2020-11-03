The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Romanian PM to 'Post': Romania, Israel share legacies, challenges, hopes

Prime Minister Orban visits Israel and expresses optimism

By LUDOVIC ORBAN  
NOVEMBER 3, 2020 21:54
ROMANIAN PRIME MINISTER Ludovic Orban delivers a speech in the Romanian parliament in Bucharest earlier this year. (photo credit: GEORGE CALIN/REUTERS)
ROMANIAN PRIME MINISTER Ludovic Orban delivers a speech in the Romanian parliament in Bucharest earlier this year.
(photo credit: GEORGE CALIN/REUTERS)
It is not by mere coincidence that I have arrived in Israel at this particular time, under such challenging circumstances that are upon us all. As I have been preparing for my first official visit to Israel as prime minister of Romania, I discovered there is a lot to share between Romania and Israel at all levels.  
This common ground stems sometimes from surprising corners. For instance, the national anthem of Israel, “Hatikvah,” was adapted in 1888 by the composer Samuel Cohen from a Romanian folk song.  
One of the strongest bridges between our countries lies in the legacy of our deeply rooted respective communities that continue to have powerful ties. We are indebted to the community of Israelis of Romanian origin for the widespread appreciation of Romania within Israeli society. Likewise, back home, we are constantly reminded by the small but vibrant Jewish community in Romania of this special link with Israel.
The same Jewish community is among the catalysts of Romania coming to terms with its own dark Holocaust history through legislative and institutional changes: in 2005 we created the government agency – the Elie Wiesel Institute – tasked with activities on Holocaust remembrance, education and research, as well as combating antisemitism. In 2016, while at the helm of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, Romania brokered the adoption of the first working definition of antisemitism in Bucharest, now the standard benchmark in the field. Last year, the law on the creation of a national museum of Romanian Jewry and of the Holocaust in Romania was promulgated, while the establishment of the museum is ongoing. We intend to finalize in the coming period the national strategy on preventing and combating antisemitism, xenophobia, radicalization and hate speech. All these actions are in line with the recommendations of the 2004 Report of the International Commission on the Holocaust in Romania, chaired by Nobel Peace Prize winner Elie Wiesel.  
This is how Romania stands firmly against rewriting history as a propaganda tool to serve today’s political agendas, shifting attention and discourse, and, ultimately, evading responsibility. While Holocaust denial and historical revisionism still affect certain European countries, Romania acknowledged its history and lessons learned, aiming at never again repeating crimes that offended, beyond repair, our humanity.
Romania and Israel share delicate and sometimes difficult geopolitical challenges.  
Consistent with its long-term balanced position on the Middle East peace process, Romania welcomed the recent diplomatic breakthrough and the important work done by the US in facilitating the normalization of diplomatic relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and, most recently, Sudan.  
Romania remains, as always, ready to extend a helping hand in reaching a peaceful resolution of the conflict in the Middle East. Let me recall that in a very tense context, Romania was the one that continued to work toward creating bridges in the Middle East. The historic visit of Egyptian president Anwar Sadat in Jerusalem in 1977 was mediated in part via Romanian back channels. Likewise, in 1967, Romania obstinately refused to sign the Moscow declaration of June 9 denouncing Israel as aggressor, and did not join all other Communist states in breaking off diplomatic relations with Israel. Presently, Romania continues to fully support all efforts aimed at restarting direct negotiations for a solution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, in accordance with the two-state formula and in conformity with international law.
Nowadays, our bilateral cooperation covers a broad spectrum ranging from economic, technical and agricultural fields, to youth, sports and culture. Conducting joint research and fostering innovation, also in the framework of Horizon Europe EU program, as well as cooperation in the energy field are areas of mutual interest and expertise. We look forward to the next government-to-government meeting scheduled to take place in the first part of 2021 in Bucharest. The recently created working group on stimulating our economic relations, under the coordination of our two foreign ministries, will facilitate greatly the realization of joint projects in areas such as water management, health, new technologies and artificial intelligence.
Both Romania and Israel pay close attention to preventing and combating terrorism. The horrific terrorist acts recently perpetrated in France show us that addressing underlying roots of aggression is our daily duty in internal and foreign affairs, if we are to maintain the democratic values which represent our identity. Hate speech and incitement to hate are unacceptable in all societies.  
In times of crisis, leadership must have the courage to take the necessary decisions. Democracy is solid only when rooted in fundamental rights and rule of law. These principles guarantee that, when values are under strain, a society has the resources to pull through.
In times of crisis, we look for models in championing peace. 25 years ago, former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin fell victim to dark extremist forces, paying with his life for his vision and courage. Today we honor his memory and remember his legacy.  
I am optimistic about what the future holds for Romania and Israel, and confident that our partnership of strategic character will become stronger and stronger.


Tags Terrorism diplomacy romania Terror Attack
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don't let Yigal Amir be furloughed from prison By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader There is no right to not be offended By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef Benjamin Netanyahu at his best and at his worst By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Reevaluating Trump’s legacy as a friend of Israel By JEFF BARAK
Jacob Nagel What will the elections do to the US-Iran conflict? – opinion By JACOB NAGEL

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
4 Living in Azerbaijan as a Jew versus being Jewish in Armenia
Street life at a bazar in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. October 14, 2019.
5 Beware of Iran's underground nuclear facility - analysis
A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by