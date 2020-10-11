The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Setting the Saudi stage for normalization

Rapprochement in the Gulf is not an overnight phenomenon

By FELICE FRIEDSON/THE MEDIA LINE  
OCTOBER 11, 2020 00:18
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner (L) meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (R) during his visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, September 1, 2020 (photo credit: SAUDI PRESS AGENCY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner (L) meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (R) during his visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, September 1, 2020
(photo credit: SAUDI PRESS AGENCY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
"It was about rediscovering the humanity in each other.”
New York-based Arab News correspondent Ephrem Kossaify was explaining the motivation behind the dramatic series on minorities in the Saudi newspaper and portal. Applying his experience in Lebanon to the equation, Kossaify explained: “Jews were always part of our society but we didn’t know them.”
At issue is the front-page article about kosher food in the Saudi English-language outlet, a section dedicated to minorities in the Middle East for which the inclusion of Jews and Jewish interest was inconceivable a few short years ago.
The shift toward recognizing Jews – let alone Israelis – speaks loudly to the geopolitical changes in the Middle East as well as internal shifts within the individual nations.
"My mother told me about the Jewish tailor and tradesmen in Lebanon who were considered to be so honest and correct," he explained.
Kossaify felt it was important to delve into the historical background of minority communities.
“The Jews in Lebanon, unlike in Iraq or Egypt, did not feel hatred. They lived a beautiful life in Beirut for many years.”
Saudi Arabia’s embrace of the West and recent public recognition of Jews in the Middle East did not begin overnight. There have been many contacts between Saudi and American officials and businesses opening people-to-people channels that include interfacing with Jews in the region and beyond.
This delicate path is a road in the making notwithstanding the rapid pace at which events are unfolding. The success of Washington-based America Abroad Media in supporting local voices in the Middle East and the opening of Western ideas is an example of such formative relationships.
Yet amid the mass of speculation over which Gulf state will be next to sign an agreement with Israel, few suggest it will be the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
King Salman and his heir-apparent, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud – known as “MbS” – have been preparing the country for Vision 2030, a master plan for Saudi Arabia’s post-oil economy where East meets West and East meets East.
The Arabic-language Al-Jazirah in Saudi Arabia has just published an opinion piece by Muhammad al-Sheikh which is supportive of the peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, opining that the pact is “only serving our interests."
Al-Sheikh, too, unambiguously asserts that Israel is no longer the Gulf's enemy while Iran and Turkey present the greatest danger to the region. He goes on to say that the Gulf states need to diversify beyond oil and that Israel is a great collaborative partner that will help modernize their countries.
The positive changes now emerging in Saudi Arabia have been taking shape gradually over a number of years as the kingdom carefully navigates tribal and ancient societal roadblocks.
That women are gaining more individual rights is seen in the appointment of Her Royal Highness Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as the first woman to serve as the Saudi ambassador to the United States and in women preparing to compete in the Ladies European Tour Golf tournament – where contestants will be wearing short-sleeved shirts and quarter-length cut-away trousers.
Saudi Arabia recently announced a mandatory inclusion of teaching English from first grade up, which will, over time, provide its business community with a game changer as it transitions from the kingdom's reliance on oil to new economic initiatives.
Normalization requires many steps, and recognizing not only the trial balloons but also the tangible public changes is vital to the kingdom’s re-branding.
It will not come overnight and it will not come without mistakes. But nods and winks toward the Jewish state provide reason to believe the stage is being set for tectonic change.
Felice Friedson is president and CEO of The Media Line news agency and founder of the Press and Policy Student Program, the Mideast Press Club and Women’s Empowerment Program. She can be reached at felice@themedialine.org.


Tags saudi arabia saudi arabia and israel normalization
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Why does Netanyahu not pass a 2021 budget in December? By JPOST EDITORIAL
If Israel's leadership was responsible it would look after everyone By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum The Pence-Harris debate and a divided America By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Coping with PTSD since the establishment of Israel By EHUD OLMERT
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us. The ‘bureaucrats’ who deserve our thanks By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH

Most Read

1 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
2 COVID-19 could cause male infertility - new Israeli study
Frozen vials of sperm are seen preserved in an azote cooled container in a laboratory in Paris, France, September 13, 2019
3 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask
4 American oleh suspect in dog abuse case has detention extended
The dog is seen being treated in an Agricultre Ministry facility after he was rescued from an abusive home in Bat Yam.
5 Meet Israel’s ‘Greta Thunberg,’ candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize
Yosef Abramowitz [R] with President Shimon Peres [L], in the middle are US comedian Sarah Silverman and her sister, Rabbi Susan Silverman, who is also married to Mr. Abramowitz.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by