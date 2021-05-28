The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Jerusalem deputy mayor calls on Israelis to stand with Jews abroad

Over the 20 years that I have lived in Israel, a constant reassuring feeling for me has been the knowledge that our Jewish brothers and sisters around the world stand with us.

By FLEUR HASSAN-NAHOUM  
MAY 28, 2021 15:51
PRO-PALESTINIAN demonstrators protest against during a rally at the Washington Monument last week. (photo credit: YURI GRIPAS/REUTERS)
PRO-PALESTINIAN demonstrators protest against during a rally at the Washington Monument last week.
(photo credit: YURI GRIPAS/REUTERS)
 Twenty years ago my husband and I made Aliyah in the midst of the Second Intifada.  In one short plane ride from London to Ben Gurion airport, we went from being Jews concerned for Israel, to newly minted Israelis who became the source of concern for our family and friends outside of Israel.
Over the 20 years that I have lived in Israel, through one intifada, a second Lebanon war, and multiple Gaza conflicts, a constant reassuring and stabilizing feeling for me has been the knowledge that our Jewish brothers and sisters in communities around the world stand with us
To be sure, whenever there is a crisis in Israel, an escalation of violence or even on the positive side a major celebration, leaders from Jewish communities around the world drop everything and fly to Israel.  For many Jews, one of the harshest realities of the corona global pandemic has been not being able to simply get on a flight and come to Israel.  
But no matter how dire the circumstances, Jewish leaders and friends of Israel rally by our side and show support with their feet by organizing solidarity missions and simply showing up, no questions asked.  
In my role as deputy mayor of Jerusalem, overseeing global and foreign relations for the city of Jerusalem, it is a privilege to welcome these leaders and graciously accept their wishes of solidarity.  As the eternal capital and the beating heart of the Jewish people, Jerusalem is more than just in our prayers, Jerusalem embodies the symbol of Jewish sovereignty in our land.   
On behalf of the mayor and the city, we salute these demonstrations of support and are emboldened and encouraged by their warm embrace.
In that sense this past week has been no different from other times of conflict for Israel.   With a cease fire announced, dozens of impromptu solidarity missions have been quickly and efficiently arranged to stand together with Israel.   It was especially gratifying to see how quickly the UJA mobilized to gather a delegation of leading Rabbis from the NY area.
However, this time something is different, something has changed; whilst we receive groups of support to Israel by the day, we are witnessing on the nightly news an upsurge of virulent antisemitic incidents around the world. Our communities are under attack from a vile antisemitism no longer pretending to hide behind the pretext of antizionism. This past week we painfully watched the vitriol and venom being flung at Jewish communities.   As the violence increased, I have grown deeply concerned. 
 
Solidarity goes both ways.  In Israel however, we have gotten used to being the focus of concern for the Jewish homeland from communities around the world.  However, when we speak of Areivut, the concept of mutual responsibility in the context of Jewish peoplehood, mutual should be the emphasis.  And this demands more than words.  It demands actions. 
Now that this round of conflict in Israel has ended, we cannot sit in Jerusalem and witness the attacks on our brothers and sisters and do nothing.  It is time for us translate our concern into action and show up and be counted.  Israel is a country of innovation with incomparable coping strategies.  We need to lend support by listening and understanding the scope of the Global Jewish communities’ challenges and help develop the tools for a solution.  
I call upon my fellow municipal, national and spiritual leaders to join me on a solidarity mission to particularly hard hit Jewish communities.    If you are a Zionist leader in Israel and you are able to travel, now is the time to visit your home communities.
Over the next couple of days, I will gather the details for this trip.   
In the meantime, I invite those who see the sting of Antisemitism and who have similarly sworn Never Again, to join our solidarity mission.   When fellow Jews are beaten in the streets of New York, London and Los Angeles, it is our time to act. 
The author is the Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem and founder of the UAE-Israel Business Council.


Tags Jerusalem antisemitism unity
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Illegal weapons, violence in the Arab sector must be stopped - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

45 dead at Mount Meron, and still no one cares - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The wash, rinse, repeat war

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel elections round five: The least bad alternative

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Did UNRWA’s Gaza director lose the plot? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by