Pro-Israel rallies to gather across US denouncing antisemitism

The Israeli-American Council (IAC) and dozens of Tri-State Area Jewish community organizations will hold a rally at Ground Zero in New York Sunday in support of Israel and in response to recent antisemitic attacks in the US that they expect will draw thousands.Additional rallies are planned for Atlanta, Austin, Houston, Los Angeles, Orange Country, Philadelphia and more. The Ground Zero rally, "United Against Antisemitism. United Against Terror. United for Us," will gather at the World Trade Center memorial, where IAC officials will lay blue and white flowers before participants march to the Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust.These locations were chosen in order to create a symbol linking the "destruction of European Jewry to contemporary efforts to target Jews and other innocent victims," according to the IAC. The World Trade Center was chosen as the starting point for the rally because it "reflects America's own history of being targeted by hatred."“A ceasefire does not put an end to the unprecedented attacks against Israel in the US and against our community. We must protect and defend our families both here and in Israel,” said Shoham Nicolet IAC co-founder and CEO.“The World Trade Center is a powerful symbol of America’s resilience and resolve against hatred and terrorism, just as the people of Israel stand strong in the face of terrorism and hate,” said Nicolet. “We call on New Yorkers of all backgrounds to join us at Ground Zero, and show a unified front against antisemitic hatred and terror, here and in Israel.”
