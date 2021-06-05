The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

The Begin Doctrine: 'Never Again' is an Israeli promise

The Begin Doctrine was born exactly 40 years ago, on 7 June 1981, when then-prime minister Menachem Begin sent Israeli fighter planes to bomb the Osirak nuclear reactor just outside of Baghdad.

By PAUL GROSS  
JUNE 5, 2021 16:40
MENACHEM BEGIN, Jimmy Carter and Anwar Sadat at a Marine Corp Ceremony on September 7, 1978. (photo credit: COURTESY THE JIMMY CARTER LIBRARY)
MENACHEM BEGIN, Jimmy Carter and Anwar Sadat at a Marine Corp Ceremony on September 7, 1978.
(photo credit: COURTESY THE JIMMY CARTER LIBRARY)
Israel’s covert efforts in recent years to delay and disrupt Iran’s nuclear program are part of the latest implementation of “the Begin Doctrine.” Simply put, it states that under no circumstances will Israel allow countries that threaten Israel’s destruction to acquire the means to carry out that threat. In 2007, former prime minister Ehud Olmert invoked the Begin Doctrine when he ordered an airstrike on a secret nuclear reactor in Syria.
The Begin Doctrine was born almost exactly 40 years ago, on 7 June 1981, when then-prime minister Menachem Begin sent Israeli fighter planes to bomb the Osirak nuclear reactor just outside of Baghdad. It was a decision he did not take lightly. Nothing like this has ever been attempted. Success was by no means assured and Begin and his advisers feared that not all the pilots involved would return. He also knew the operation would be condemned around the world, including in Washington.
Ultimately, Begin’s decision to press ahead can be summed up in two words: Never Again.
At a meeting with American Jews in May 1981, Begin expounded on the main lessons of the Holocaust:
“…if an enemy of our people says he seeks to destroy us, believe him. Don’t doubt him for a moment… Never pause to wonder what the world will think or say.”
Begin’s parents and his brother were among the 90% of Polish Jews that would not survive the Holocaust. And here was Saddam Hussein threatening to “drown Israel in rivers of blood.” This was genocidal language that evoked not just the Nazis, but Arab leaders of yesteryear (and indeed is echoed today by the Iranian regime).
One of Begin’s aides recalled riding in a car with him in the days leading up to his fateful decision. The matter was clearly weighing on him. As they passed children playing in a in a playground, he asked out loud, “Can I ignore the fate of little Sara-le and Moshe-le?” He saw the prospect of an Iraqi bomb as a threat, not just to national security, but to the future of Israel’s children. His imagining of these children as Yiddish-speakers with eastern European names is even more telling; the shadow of the Holocaust hung over him as he contemplated this fateful decision.
Ultimately, the decision was passed unanimously by his cabinet. Although he only needed a majority of his fellow ministers to agree, so momentous was the decision that he sought that rarest of things: an Israeli cabinet consensus. He eventually secured it despite the initial doubts of two senior ministers – Yigael Yadin and Yosef Burg. Both were finally convinced after Begin brought them into a private meeting with the IDF chief-of-staff and the commander of the Air Force.
Today, the Begin Doctrine is itself a consensus issue. Different politicians and security experts may disagree on the means, but there is an understanding that Menachem Begin’s determination was the right one. Since that day, 40 years ago, Never Again is not just a Jewish slogan, it’s an Israeli promise.

The writer is a senior fellow at the Menachem Begin Heritage Center in Jerusalem. For details about the Begin Symposium on 6 June, and to register to join the event on Zoom, please visit www.begincenter.org.il.


Tags Iran menachem begin Nuclear Disarmament
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Fight for legitimacy in the battle of Israeli-Palestinian narrative

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The Bennett-Lapid coalition is a historic opportunity for Israel

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Chutzpah Prize contenders

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Olmert to 'Post': Bennett-Lapid coalition is end of PM Netanyahu

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

A message for President-elect Isaac Herzog - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

10 serious COVID patients given Israeli drug, leave hospital in one day

A laboratory image shows a healthy lung, a sick lung and lung treated with MesenCure.
3

Study identifies antibody from common cold infection that reacts to COVID

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Bennett to announce forming gov't coalition with Lapid

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chats with Naftali Bennett in the Knesset
5

Bennett announces plan to form gov't with Lapid that will oust Netanyahu

Yamina leader Naftali Bennett announces that he will form a unity government with Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid., May 30, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by