The rights we have during COVID-19 - opinion

We have rights but we also have duties.

During this difficult unprecedented global pandemic, a vaccine has been scientifically proven to be the paramount form of defense against COVID-19 and its variants. Although it is not perfect and there are unknowns, it is the best option available to fight the virus and recently received FDA approval

According to the right of privacy, people have the choice as to whether they wish to receive medical treatment, including vaccinations, but individual rights must be balanced with societal rights. As a society, we have duties toward others. We hear the words, “I have my rights” all the time, but selfishly, many do not consider the rights of others who wish to remain healthy and not to die because of other people’s rights to refuse to mask or vaccinate.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Society has people we do not know, and people we do. Parents have rights toward their children, which includes choosing among other things: how to educate them, bring them up according to a particular religion or not and determining their healthcare.

Parents also have duties toward their children, to look after them. For the most part, one does not have control over one’s health, but COVID-19 now has a vaccine available that reduces the chance of serious illness. If a parent is sick, hospitalized or does not survive, who will look after the children? This should be a significant factor in determining whether parents with dependent children can refuse to vaccinate. The guiding principle of family law is the best interests of the child. Best interests are determined by the court according to what is best for the child, not the parents, who take a secondary place.

In times of war, rights have been abridged to protect society as a whole. COVID-19 as a global pandemic has abridged people’s rights. Governments have instituted various measures to fight against the war of the modern day plague and to try and return their nations to health by using methods such as lockdowns and travel restrictions. Although an infringement of rights, these were deemed necessary for the national good. Likewise vaccinations should be taken since everybody has a duty toward “their neighbor.”

The world is full of unknowns, but there are some knowns which we can guard against. It is the duty of parents, teachers and anyone else who has contact with vulnerable people to protect their best interests. There is also a moral duty to safeguard others in society. The scientific community throughout the world needs to collaborate to find the best solutions to improve the medical options available. We must work together to ensure the health of others. “I” have my rights, but all readers know that there is no letter “I” in the word “team” and surely this is challenge only a team effort will succeed.

The writer is a lecturer in Legal English at Reichman University (IDC Herzliya) and Netanya Academic College.