Trump’s Balkan agreement does Israel more harm than good - opinion

Kosovo and Serbia have a bloody and troubled history, and as they attempt to reduce tensions and create new economic agreements between them, Israel has been bizarrely dragged into this delicate Balkan mix.

Since its unilateral declaration of independence in 2008, Kosovo, which has an Albanian ethnic majority, has been recognized by the US and by most European Union states, but not by the United Nations. Russia and China would veto such recognition by the UN Security Council, meaning that Kosovo has yet to be admitted to the UN as a fully-fledged member. This, despite the fact that over 100 states today recognize its independence.

Even in the EU, some have refrained from recognizing Kosovo, due to concern about internal separatist movements that may be inspired to declare independence unilaterally. For example, Spain contends with a Catalonian independence movement, and Cyprus struggles with majority Turkish northern Cyprus, an entity recognized only by Turkey. Slovakia and Romania have avoided recognizing Kosovo for similar reasons.

Since declaring independence, Kosovo has pressured Israel to officially recognize it, but just like the European nations above, Israel was concerned with setting a bad precedent. Israel feared that by recognizing Kosovo’s unilateral independence (sans negotiated agreement with Serbia), Israel would grant carte blanche to the Palestinian Authority to demand the same.

Kosovar leaders understood this but continued to ask Israel for recognition of their independence. They argued that because the US had recognized their independence, Israel should do the same. But Israeli leaders felt that setting such a precedent was just too dangerous.

All of that suddenly changed on September 4, when US-brokered economic agreements between Serbia and Kosovo were signed by Serbia, Kosovo and the United States. In addition to providing parameters for trade, the agreements regulate the interaction between Serbia and the large Serbian minority living in northern Kosovo.

Oddly, the economic agreement between the two Balkan rivals also provides for Israel’s recognition of Kosovo. Furthermore, the agreement requires that both Kosovo and Serbia establish embassies in Israel’s capital city, Jerusalem.

This is not likely to succeed for several reasons.

FIRST, SERBIA interprets an Israeli recognition of Kosovo as a significant diplomatic blow. Serbia is not likely to reward Israel by transferring its embassy to Jerusalem. Indeed, Serbia more than hinted in subsequent days that it would not move its embassy if Israel recognizes Kosovo. Israel has to be careful here. It has enjoyed many years of warm relations with Serbia (which I was privileged to steward), and it must make it a diplomatic priority to keep those ties strong.

Second, Israel is not incentivized to hold up its end of the bargain. For Israel, to recognize Kosovo’s independence (and, by extension, to pave the way for the Palestinians to follow suit) is to open an enormous diplomatic weakness. And for what? For the vague and unenforceable promise of an embassy in Jerusalem? Not likely. Israel appears to be sacrificing a great deal for very little gain.

Moreover, the European Union’s recent statement weakened the agreement further. The EU warned Serbia and Kosovo that moving their embassies to Jerusalem would undermine the EU’s collective stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. This would harm their chances of acceptance into the EU, which is a priority for both Serbia and Kosovo.

In summary, Israel appears to have been dragged into a Balkan conflict from which it stands to lose quite a bit and gain nearly nothing. How could this have happened?

Based on my many years of senior diplomatic experience, I posit that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is returning a political favor to Donald Trump. In the past, President Trump made multiple gestures of support to Netanyahu before rounds of Israeli elections, including the move of the US Embassy to Jerusalem, and recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

Now Netanyahu is obliged to return the favor. Trump boasted a foreign policy “success” and scored points with prospective voters in the aftermath of the Balkan agreement. We do not know if Serbia or Kosovo will ever open embassies in Jerusalem. What we do know is that Israel is diplomatically weaker now than it was before the agreement was signed.

The writer is a former Ambassador of the State of Israel to Serbia-Montenegro and a publishing expert at the MirYam Institute.