The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Trump’s Balkan agreement does Israel more harm than good - opinion

We do not know if Serbia or Kosovo will ever open embassies in Jerusalem. What we do know is that Israel is diplomatically weaker now than it was before the agreement was signed.

By ARTHUR KOLL  
SEPTEMBER 14, 2020 21:42
A WOMAN passes a mural depicting US President Donald Trump and text reading ‘Kosovo is Serbia,’ in Belgrade, Serbia, on September 4 (photo credit: MARKO DJURICA/REUTERS)
A WOMAN passes a mural depicting US President Donald Trump and text reading ‘Kosovo is Serbia,’ in Belgrade, Serbia, on September 4
(photo credit: MARKO DJURICA/REUTERS)
Kosovo and Serbia have a bloody and troubled history, and as they attempt to reduce tensions and create new economic agreements between them, Israel has been bizarrely dragged into this delicate Balkan mix.
Since its unilateral declaration of independence in 2008, Kosovo, which has an Albanian ethnic majority, has been recognized by the US and by most European Union states, but not by the United Nations. Russia and China would veto such recognition by the UN Security Council, meaning that Kosovo has yet to be admitted to the UN as a fully-fledged member. This, despite the fact that over 100 states today recognize its independence.
Even in the EU, some have refrained from recognizing Kosovo, due to concern about internal separatist movements that may be inspired to declare independence unilaterally. For example, Spain contends with a Catalonian independence movement, and Cyprus struggles with majority Turkish northern Cyprus, an entity recognized only by Turkey. Slovakia and Romania have avoided recognizing Kosovo for similar reasons.
Since declaring independence, Kosovo has pressured Israel to officially recognize it, but just like the European nations above, Israel was concerned with setting a bad precedent. Israel feared that by recognizing Kosovo’s unilateral independence (sans negotiated agreement with Serbia), Israel would grant carte blanche to the Palestinian Authority to demand the same.
Kosovar leaders understood this but continued to ask Israel for recognition of their independence. They argued that because the US had recognized their independence, Israel should do the same. But Israeli leaders felt that setting such a precedent was just too dangerous.
All of that suddenly changed on September 4, when US-brokered economic agreements between Serbia and Kosovo were signed by Serbia, Kosovo and the United States. In addition to providing parameters for trade, the agreements regulate the interaction between Serbia and the large Serbian minority living in northern Kosovo.
Oddly, the economic agreement between the two Balkan rivals also provides for Israel’s recognition of Kosovo. Furthermore, the agreement requires that both Kosovo and Serbia establish embassies in Israel’s capital city, Jerusalem.
This is not likely to succeed for several reasons. 
FIRST, SERBIA interprets an Israeli recognition of Kosovo as a significant diplomatic blow. Serbia is not likely to reward Israel by transferring its embassy to Jerusalem. Indeed, Serbia more than hinted in subsequent days that it would not move its embassy if Israel recognizes Kosovo. Israel has to be careful here. It has enjoyed many years of warm relations with Serbia (which I was privileged to steward), and it must make it a diplomatic priority to keep those ties strong.
Second, Israel is not incentivized to hold up its end of the bargain. For Israel, to recognize Kosovo’s independence (and, by extension, to pave the way for the Palestinians to follow suit) is to open an enormous diplomatic weakness. And for what? For the vague and unenforceable promise of an embassy in Jerusalem? Not likely. Israel appears to be sacrificing a great deal for very little gain.
Moreover, the European Union’s recent statement weakened the agreement further. The EU warned Serbia and Kosovo that moving their embassies to Jerusalem would undermine the EU’s collective stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. This would harm their chances of acceptance into the EU, which is a priority for both Serbia and Kosovo.
In summary, Israel appears to have been dragged into a Balkan conflict from which it stands to lose quite a bit and gain nearly nothing. How could this have happened?
Based on my many years of senior diplomatic experience, I posit that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is returning a political favor to Donald Trump. In the past, President Trump made multiple gestures of support to Netanyahu before rounds of Israeli elections, including the move of the US Embassy to Jerusalem, and recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.
Now Netanyahu is obliged to return the favor. Trump boasted a foreign policy “success” and scored points with prospective voters in the aftermath of the Balkan agreement. We do not know if Serbia or Kosovo will ever open embassies in Jerusalem. What we do know is that Israel is diplomatically weaker now than it was before the agreement was signed.
The writer is a former Ambassador of the State of Israel to Serbia-Montenegro and a publishing expert at the MirYam Institute.


Tags serbia kosovo Donald Trump
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Following new gov' decisions, it's up to us now to beat the coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef A critical look at the Balfour demonstrations By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Marc Schneier Important dates to know on Israel-Bahrain relations By MARC SCHNEIER
Prof. Hillel Frisch, expert on Israeli Arabs The EU’s discrimination of Israel continues over housing demolitions By HILLEL FRISCH
Ruthie Blum Trump's Nobel Peace Prize nomination is futile – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize following Israel-UAE deal
US President Donald Trump
3 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
4 Coronavirus in Israel: Nation barrels toward closure as infections soar
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020.
5 Israel's eyes - How the drone went from a toy to the IDF's greatest tool
A SKYLARK drone is thrown by an IDF soldier during a military exercise in southern Israel in 2013

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by