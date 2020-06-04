Trump's peace plan offers Israel an opportunity not to be missed

A watershed moment took place on Wednesday night. In the evening, comments by Jordan Valley Regional Council head and Yesha Council leader David Elhayani were published. US President Donald Trump and his senior adviser Jared Kushner, Elhayani told Haaretz “have proven in their plan that they are not friends of the State of Israel.” The response was swift and covered the entire political spectrum of Israel’s right wing. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced Elhayani’s words and affirmed that Trump was a “great friend” of Israel, who had taken historic action on Israel’s behalf by relocating the US Embassy to Jerusalem and recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. “It is unfortunate that instead of expressing gratitude there are those who deny this friendship, which is unparalleled,” Netanyahu added.Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin accused Elhayani of making “rude” and “irresponsible” remarks about Trump that should be “condemned” and “criticized.”Yamina leaders Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked, earlier critics of the Trump peace plan, issued positive statements about the president, saying: “We can debate when [and] how Israel should apply sovereignty. But Trump’s friendship [and] support is beyond any doubt.”And even Binyamin Regional Council head Israel Ganz, who has been a vocal opponent of the move, issued a tweet in support of the US president. “Donald Trump is not just a true friend of Israel, but also a strong ally... We are grateful for his historic position the rights of the Jewish people in Judea and Samaria,” Ganz wrote.Elhayani, an elected official, is of course allowed to say what he wants. Israel is a democracy and people have the right to freedom of speech. Nevertheless, his opposition to the peace plan, which even its detractors recognize as being the most pro-Israel in history, needs to be carefully considered. Joined by Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan, Elhayani has been leading resistance to the plan from the outset when he traveled to Washington in January to already then lobby Trump. The wall of opposition that came out on Wednesday against Elhayani and Dagan says something about the recognition that these two settler leaders have overplayed their hand. Even so, opposition to parts of the plan is legitimate and debate about such important strategic issues should always be encouraged. That is one of the ways to ensure accountability. But that also means that those who speak need to be held accountable and that seems to be what finally happened on Wednesday evening. This is like what happened with Congressman Steve King of Iowa, a nine-term republican, who lost his bid for reelection in a primary to an unknown state senator. King’s loss was a result of his history of racist and antisemitic comments, which he paid for at the ballot box. Does this mean that Elhayani and Dagan will lose their next reelection? Not at all. But like the way voters showed King the door, Elhayani’s fellow settler allies are now distancing themselves from him, understanding that the leader of the Yesha Council has gone too far in his opposition to the Trump plan. It is worth remembering that not long ago, the council – as well as its constituents in the Israeli communities spread out across Judea and Samaria – would have been thrilled to see Israel apply its laws to and annex just a single settlement like Ma’aleh Adumim. The thought of an entire bloc like Gush Etzion used to seem unimaginable. It might be convenient to forget, but just a few years ago the president of the US spoke about seeing Israel withdraw to pre-1967 lines. Now, there is a president in the White House who has put a plan on the table that allows Israel to hold on to all of its settlements in the West Bank. Elhayani, Dagan and their followers do not have to like the plan or even support it. They should also continue to criticize its substance if they believe that is right. But they should also be careful to not do what Abba Eban famously said about the Arabs who “never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity.”Don’t be the same.