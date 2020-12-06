The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Shirbit hackers to leak more documents by 9 a.m. if ransom not received

The request comes just a day after the company had already released more documents containing the personal information of Shirbit employees and customers over the weekend.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, TZVI JOFFRE  
DECEMBER 6, 2020 08:50
A man takes part in a hacking contest during the Def Con hacker convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. on July 29, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS)
A man takes part in a hacking contest during the Def Con hacker convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. on July 29, 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Black Shadow group behind the cyberattack against the Shirbit insurance company announced that they would leak more of the company's data if they did not get the money they had requested by 9 a.m. on Sunday, Channel 13 reported.
The request comes just a day after the company had already released more documents containing the personal information of Shirbit employees and customers over the weekend, as the company refused to pay the ransom demanded by the group.
Included in the released documents screenshots of WhatsApp conversations, ID cards, marriage certificates and financial documents.
On Friday afternoon Black Shadow released screenshots of negotiations held between a Shirbit representative and the hacker group. The negotiations did not end with a resolution and the hackers released more data on Friday. 
That same morning, Shirbit announced that it does not intend to meet the hacker group’s demand for payment, Israeli media reported.
On Wednesday night, Black Shadow demanded that Shirbit send 50 bitcoin ($961,110) to their bitcoin wallet within 24 hours or else they would leak more information. The group warned that if the money was not sent, the ransom demand would rise to 100 bitcoin. If another 24 hours pass, the demand will rise to 200 bitcoin.
“After that we will sell the data to the others,” warned the hackers, adding that they will leak some more data at the end of every 24 hours. 

The series of events began on Tuesday when it was discovered that personal information including ID numbers, drivers’ licenses and registration forms had been leaked from the insurance company. 
Black Shadow later claimed credit for the attack in a tweet that read: “A huge cyberattack has been taken place by Black Shadow team. There has been a massive attack on the network infrastructure of Shirbit Company, which is in israel economic sphere [sic].”


