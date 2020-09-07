The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Where is the mutual responsibility? - opinion

I ask: Where is the mutual responsibility? Where is the keeping of the biblical commandments between man and his fellow? Where is the sacredness of life?

By GUSTI YEHOSHUA-BRAVERMAN  
SEPTEMBER 7, 2020 23:34
A BRESLOV HASSID in Safed joins a protest last week to demand a solution that will allow flights to Uman. (photo credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)
A BRESLOV HASSID in Safed joins a protest last week to demand a solution that will allow flights to Uman.
(photo credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)
‘I call heaven and earth to witness against you this day: I have put before you life and death, blessing and curse. Choose life – if you and your offspring would live.” (Deuteronomy 30:19)
“For transgressions between man and God Yom HaKippurim effects atonement, but for transgressions between man and his fellow Yom HaKippurim does not affect atonement, until he pacified his fellow.” (Mishna Yoma 8:9)
As if these days aren’t crazy enough, as if there isn’t a feeling that our country is “losing it,” all while coronavirus isn’t showing signs of disappearance, the economy is exponentially diving, that the violence is “jumping” at us from every direction, that the cry of the people isn’t heard!
As if all of this isn’t enough, now we have the hassidim that absolutely must go to the grave of Rabbi Nachman as they do each year. And most importantly, without having fear at all...
It is crucial for me to clarify some matters. Not only is the “commandment” of the pilgrimage to Rabbi Nachman’s grave during the holidays of Tishrei not written anywhere, but it is also the same hassidim that leave their wives and children to celebrate these crucial holidays alone (by choice, obviously), however this year we have the addition of the horrid virus. The more we crowd around one another and get closer, the virus will multiply and spread.
THE STATISTICS speak for themselves. In highly concentrated communities where social distancing is not possible, the rate of infection is among the highest in Israel.
I ask: Where is the mutual responsibility? Where is the keeping of the biblical commandments between man and his fellow? Where is the sacredness of life? And where is “stay away from danger” (which the sages explained as – you stayed away from worshiping a different God. Which means, not only to save your lives but also avoid the worshiping of foreign deities.)
I am not saying in any way that we should stop following Biblical commandments. I am not asking to stop praying. I most definitely respect traditions that have existed for millennia, however during these extraordinary times, I ask that we impose on ourselves, as one race without differences in religions, the harshest restrictions as well as finding the most creative solutions in order to continue praying safely. In order to keep ourselves and those around us safe. Our family members, and our broader social circles.
As a member of the Reform community, the ability to pray with the public during these times is very important to me! Yet, I know that this year – from acts of responsibility and solidarity – we will experience these days differently than we did in any other year. These treacherous days can be much, much worse if we ignore the reality of our lives and do not follow the health guidelines.
Above all, this is a matter of personal responsibility, though I cannot help but anticipate and request from the public leaders in the political and religious sectors to act responsibly!
I call upon my coronavirus government: wake up! Act swiftly. Act without fear, yet with logical sense! Our health as individuals and as a country is in your hands, and your duty is to put the well-being of the public above your narrow-minded political agendas.
In a prayer for better days to come!
The writer is head of Diaspora affairs at The World Zionist Organization.


Tags Yom Kippur reform Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Why are police idle against violence, COVID-19 violations in Arab sector? By JPOST EDITORIAL
The coronavirus chaos is caused by one person: Netanyahu - comment By YAAKOV KATZ
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Israel's divisions have reached near-violent levels By EHUD OLMERT
My Word: Between Amazon’s Halo, Abu Dhabi and the Tour de France By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum A Kobe Bryant fan and the concept of ‘kavanah’ – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Davidic dynasty symbol found in Jerusalem: Once in a lifetime discovery
The symbol of the Davidic dynasty
2 Drone drops hundreds of bags of cannabis in Tel Aviv
A drone drops hundreds of bags of grass in the skies of Tel Aviv
3 Israeli plane headed to UAE equipped with system to protect from missiles
El Al plane equipped with Elbit's Directed IR Countermeasures
4 UAE restaurant blasts kill three, injure several
The spectacular Abu Dhabi skyline
5 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by