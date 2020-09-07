Where is the mutual responsibility? - opinion

‘I call heaven and earth to witness against you this day: I have put before you life and death, blessing and curse. Choose life – if you and your offspring would live.” (Deuteronomy 30:19)“For transgressions between man and God Yom HaKippurim effects atonement, but for transgressions between man and his fellow Yom HaKippurim does not affect atonement, until he pacified his fellow.” (Mishna Yoma 8:9) As if these days aren’t crazy enough, as if there isn’t a feeling that our country is “losing it,” all while coronavirus isn’t showing signs of disappearance, the economy is exponentially diving, that the violence is “jumping” at us from every direction, that the cry of the people isn’t heard!As if all of this isn’t enough, now we have the hassidim that absolutely must go to the grave of Rabbi Nachman as they do each year. And most importantly, without having fear at all...It is crucial for me to clarify some matters. Not only is the “commandment” of the pilgrimage to Rabbi Nachman’s grave during the holidays of Tishrei not written anywhere, but it is also the same hassidim that leave their wives and children to celebrate these crucial holidays alone (by choice, obviously), however this year we have the addition of the horrid virus. The more we crowd around one another and get closer, the virus will multiply and spread.THE STATISTICS speak for themselves. In highly concentrated communities where social distancing is not possible, the rate of infection is among the highest in Israel.I ask: Where is the mutual responsibility? Where is the keeping of the biblical commandments between man and his fellow? Where is the sacredness of life? And where is “stay away from danger” (which the sages explained as – you stayed away from worshiping a different God. Which means, not only to save your lives but also avoid the worshiping of foreign deities.) cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });I am not saying in any way that we should stop following Biblical commandments. I am not asking to stop praying. I most definitely respect traditions that have existed for millennia, however during these extraordinary times, I ask that we impose on ourselves, as one race without differences in religions, the harshest restrictions as well as finding the most creative solutions in order to continue praying safely. In order to keep ourselves and those around us safe. Our family members, and our broader social circles.As a member of the Reform community, the ability to pray with the public during these times is very important to me! Yet, I know that this year – from acts of responsibility and solidarity – we will experience these days differently than we did in any other year. These treacherous days can be much, much worse if we ignore the reality of our lives and do not follow the health guidelines.Above all, this is a matter of personal responsibility, though I cannot help but anticipate and request from the public leaders in the political and religious sectors to act responsibly!I call upon my coronavirus government: wake up! Act swiftly. Act without fear, yet with logical sense! Our health as individuals and as a country is in your hands, and your duty is to put the well-being of the public above your narrow-minded political agendas.In a prayer for better days to come!The writer is head of Diaspora affairs at The World Zionist Organization.