The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Yearim Hotel: A country getaway near the city

The newly renovated Yearim Hotel is situated in the peaks of the Jerusalem hills, and is the perfect spot for your next midweek getaway.

By SHIRA SILKOFF  
AUGUST 7, 2021 15:49
Yearim Hotel (photo credit: Courtesy)
Yearim Hotel
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Situated in the peaks of the Jerusalem hills close to Kibbutz Ma’aleh Hahamisha, Yearim Hotel is far enough from the city to relax and enjoy nature, but is still close enough to be convenient and easy to get to for a quick midweek getaway.
The newly renovated hotel, with its 13 spacious conference halls, the largest being able to host up to 450 people, boasts an incredible view of the hills and is surrounded by greenery in every direction, making it hard to believe that only a few minutes away is a busy highway.
The atmosphere in Yearim is anything but stressful, however. With a variety of different all-inclusive packages made to suit any customer who walks through the doors, the hotel is an excellent choice for midweek vacationers, as well as those looking for a longer getaway.
One such package provided by the hotel is its “midweek wine getaway,” which offers vacationers a bed and breakfast package with a tour and wine tasting at Kadma Winery in nearby Kfar Uriya.
Kadma first opened in 2010, and is a family-run boutique that sets itself apart by being the only winery in Israel to use clay casks – each one handmade in Georgia – adapting and modernizing this ancient technique for its successful business.
The tour of the winery starts inside, where we had the opportunity to learn about the history of the winemaking tradition and the family-run business before seeing the handcrafted casks. We were then allowed a glimpse into the inner workings of the winery, where each step of the process is laid out along the way.
After the 30-40 minute tour, visitors are invited to step outside into the beautiful and breezy terrace, which overlooks swaths of open green fields. There we were served a light lunch, which included cheeses, olives and roasted vegetables, which all went perfectly with the glasses of white wine and rosé that were poured for us. The midweek winery package is NIS 700 per couple.
Even if wine tasting isn’t for you, there will be something at Yearim that is. With spa packages at NIS 899 per couple, culinary tours in Mahaneh Yehuda at NIS 740 per couple, and a summer package suitable for the whole family, the hotel has something for everyone.
The summer package includes a family vacation with three meals in the hotel’s dining room – all cooked with locally sourced products – an indoor and outdoor pool, a children’s club and evening activities for the whole family. The package can be purchased for NIS 1,290 per couple per night, or for NIS 800 for breakfast only.
After a morning at the winery, we arrived at the hotel and checked into our room in the Shaked building. Entering the room, we were greeted with a bottle of red wine and a fruit platter, which we enjoyed while looking out at the spectacular panoramic view of the Jerusalem forests.
The Shaked rooms are one of three different options guests can choose from, and all are designed in beautiful forest and earth tones, mimicking the surrounding outdoors.
All 160 rooms are equipped with a minibar, safe, cable TV, coffee and free Wi-Fi, as well as a variety of toiletry products.
The hotel boasts a large indoor pool, a shaded and grassy outdoor area, a gym and a spa. And for visitors hoping to go further afield, bicycles are available to rent.
Yearim Hotel (Credit: Courtesy)Yearim Hotel (Credit: Courtesy)
The hotel is in close walking or driving proximity to a variety of historic locations including Har Adar, which was a key site during the War of Independence, Castel National Park, St. John in the Wilderness Monastery and Beit Zayit, where prehistoric dinosaur imprints, the only in Israel, are still visible in the ground today.
Nature enthusiasts can also choose from any number of hiking routes including Har Haruach and several other routes that follow the forest’s natural streams.
Whether you choose to go by bike or by foot, you won’t want to miss out on any of the beautiful scenery surrounding the hotel. Leaving the cool and elegantly decorated hotel lobby, we walked the short distance to Kibbutz Ma’aleh Hahamisha to learn about the local history from our tour guide, a New York native who has been living on the kibbutz for more than 30 years.
The guided tour, which guests can take up every Sunday and Wednesday in July and August, tells the story of the kibbutz from its founding in 1938 by the Gordonia youth movement up until the present day. Guests can also visit the barn, where they will learn about the milking process of the cows.
The tours are in either Hebrew or English and are a fascinating look into kibbutz culture and the way it has changed over the years.
Close to the entrance of Ma’aleh Hahamisha, guests can enjoy a meal at a dairy restaurant, run under the kashrut supervision of Tzohar, which doubles as a plant nursery, bringing nature inside.
Leaving the kibbutz to the background of the setting sun, we made our way back to the hotel dining room. Plenty of options made with local produce were laid out in a buffet, and guests could choose from a plethora of meat, fish and vegetarian options.
After a restful night and a buffet breakfast, we checked out and drove the short distance to Janana Park in Kiryat Anavim.
The newly opened park is the first of its kind in Israel. The main attraction is the large and vivid ropes course, which features 130 different rope combinations, 25 climbing walls, bungee jumping and a zip wire, which at a length of 440 meters, is the longest in the country.
By September, the large space will also feature a go-karting track, paintball, virtual reality experiences, and more. It is open seven days a week, and is for children ages four and up.

For more information, reservations, and online exclusive discounts visit www.yearimhotel.com
The writer was a guest of the hotel.


Tags Tourism hotel culture in jerusalem travel israel review
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

COVID-19: We all must help avoid another lockdown - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett can liberate Israel from haredi chains on religion - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum

Time to take advantage of cracks in Tehran’s armor - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Sarit Zehavi

Should the West support the Lebanese army to counterweight Hezbollah?

 By SARIT ZEHAVI
Amotz Asa-El

Artem Dolgopyat's plight highlights Israel's golden double standard

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by