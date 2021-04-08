The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Yom Hazikaron's pain and the pride - opinion

There is pain, and there is pride, in both Yom Hashoah and Yom Hazikaron. Though our loss of six million beautiful souls – each of whom had a history, a home and hopes of a future.

By STEWART WEISS  
APRIL 8, 2021 20:17
LIFE IN the Jewish state: Thrills and chills. (photo credit: CHRIS DE TEMPE/UNSPLASH)
LIFE IN the Jewish state: Thrills and chills.
(photo credit: CHRIS DE TEMPE/UNSPLASH)
 Israel is a roller-coaster, a thrill ride; it provides a rush of excitement to some, while others just get nauseous. 
Our current election merry-go-round is a perfect example: we’re so dizzy at this point that we can’t remember, “Is this the third, the fourth, or the fifth go? Who won the first two rounds? Didn’t Naftali Bennett fall out of the mix completely at some point, and now may very well become our prime minister? And what about Benny Gantz – wasn’t he supposed to take over as PM in rotation; when does that happen?!”
Another coaster experience is the rush of wildly different emotions that bombard our senses every year at this point in the calendar. We are currently in the “sandwich,” in the segment between the twin triumphs of our glorious redemption from Egypt, and “Exodus 1948,” when we re-established ourselves as a sovereign country. Now we are immersed in the twin tragedies that darken our national history; the brutal torture and murder of more than a third of our global population at the hands of the Nazis and their accomplices, and the death of almost 24,000 Israeli soldiers killed in battle since the state began.
There is pain, and there is pride, in both Yom Hashoah and Yom Hazikaron. Though our loss of six million beautiful souls – each of whom had a history, a home and hopes of a future – cannot ever be consoled or compensated for, we must never forget that this was a war, a war in which we emerged victorious. The Nazis sought our liquidation, but they were defeated, while we survived. The world betrayed and forsook us, but we persevered and rejuvenated ourselves. They broke us apart, but we rebuilt; their massive force of arms could not overcome our fortitude and our faith.
In every gathering on Holocaust Day, we rightfully recall not only the martyrs, but also the heroes who survived, who lived to both tell their story, as well as write a new chapter in our eternal, epic travelogue.
On Yom Hazikaron, too, there is great pain, but there is also great pride. To lose a spouse, a sibling or certainly a child is to lose a limb and be forced to limp through life. Some of the joie de vivre is taken out of our step; that invisible, missing face in the family pictures can never be replaced or forgotten.
Yet there is great pride in knowing that, in giving their lives for their country, our valiant fallen soldiers reached the pinnacle of life’s achievements. They were the wall that protected every other citizen – young and old, secular and haredi, leftist or rightist. Their courage and commitment allowed us to win 15 wars since our young country declared independence. Fifteen wars! – and countless terrorist attacks – and yet our holy soldiers stood firm and allowed us, with God’s help, to miraculously return to and re-establish our ancient homeland, a feat unparalleled in the history of nations.
IN MOST years – this current one included – the Torah portion read in the week of Yom Hazikaron is that of Shemini. This portion recounts the death of Nadav and Avihu, Aaron the High Priest’s two sons, who died a mysterious death while bringing an offering in the mishkan (tabernacle). This is the only case recorded in the entire Torah of a righteous person dying in his prime. We know that Nadav and Avihu were righteous, because, according to the Medrash, no less an authority than Moses tells his brother, “They were more righteous than you and I.”
Aaron’s reaction to the loss of his eldest sons was immobility, a kind of emotional paralysis. “Vayidom Aharon,” says the verse; Aaron was speechless and motionless in the face of this event. Now, most commentators assume that it was excessive grief that rendered Aaron dumb; indeed, Jewish law advises visitors to a house of morning to hold their tongue until the mourner himself is able to speak, which often takes days.
But there is another opinion that I think is more accurate. Rabbi Moshe Feinstein, the great halachic decisor of the 20th century, explains that Aaron was torn between two very different revelations. The first, of course, was that he had lost his precious children, sons who he had groomed to succeed him in administering the mishkan and the Temple services. Yet at the same time, Aaron – who, like Moses, had the gift of prophecy – was shown a unique and vivid vision: in Heaven, the angels were greeting Nadav and Avihu with majestic pomp and praise; they were escorting them to an elevated place reserved for only the most honorable and sacred of individuals.
Caught between these two opposite poles, not knowing whether to bitterly cry over his sons’ departure from this world, or proudly cheer their grand entrance to the World to Come, Aaron did the only thing he could possibly do – he stood in silence.
And that is precisely the way that we – and the too-many bereaved families of Israel – feel on this and every Yom Hazikaron. We miss our son terribly, our souls are wrenched at the knowledge that Ari will never marry, have children, grace our home and community or realize any of the innumerable dreams he had. Yet along with that hole in our hearts, we stand tall in thanks, admiration and pride as we remember his achievements and honor his memory.
Despair and hope, sadness and joy, pain and pride – these are the clothes we wear from siren to siren. 
The writer, director of the Jewish Outreach Center of Ra’anana, lost his oldest son, Staff Sgt. Ari Yehoshua Weiss, in battle against Hamas terrorists in Shechem on September 30, 2002. 

jocmtv@netvision.net.il


Tags yom haatzmaut jerusalem post magazine jerusalem post opinion jpost magazine Yom hazikaron Magazine Opinion yom hashoah
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Holocaust Remembrance Day: Remember, appreciate Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

Commemorating the Holocaust while building a more tolerant Middle East

 By HOUDA NONOO
Gil Troy

My father, my 91-year-old COVID-19 hero - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

New 'Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism' definition unneeded - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Should Israel change its electoral system? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Pfizer halts corona vaccine shipments to Israel after country fails to pay

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein meet a shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at Ben-Gurion Airport on January 10.
2

Israel notifies US it attacked Iranian ship in Red Sea - report

Iranian-flagged container ship Shahr e Kord is pictured at Haydarpasa port in Istanbul, Turkey December 13, 2019
3

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
4

AOC among most ineffective lawmakers in Congress, according to study

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addresses media as she arrives to vote early at a polling station in The Bronx, New York City, US, October 25, 2020
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by