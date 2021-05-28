Antisemitism has reached the 'influencers' - Listen

"Israel is an inherently racist entity."

"We like to kill children."



These are just some of the statements that have been shared on social networks in the last couple of weeks. These are just some of the statements that have been shared on social networks in the last couple of weeks.

In this week's episode, Yaakov Katz and Lahav Harkov talk about how Operation Guardian of the Walls led to demonization of the Jewish state.

Harkov notes that models Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid have more followers on Instagram than there are people in Israel, and they are spreading messages, such as that Israel is an apartheid state and worse.