Antisemitism has reached the 'influencers' - Listen

The Jerusalem Post Podcast with Yaakov Katz and Lahav Harkov

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 28, 2021 05:16
Models Gigi Hadid (L) and Bella Hadid pose for photos (photo credit: REUTERS)
"Israel is an inherently racist entity." 
"We like to kill children."

These are just some of the statements that have been shared on social networks in the last couple of weeks.
In this week's episode, Yaakov Katz and Lahav Harkov talk about how Operation Guardian of the Walls led to demonization of the Jewish state.
Harkov notes that models Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid have more followers on Instagram than there are people in Israel, and they are spreading messages, such as that Israel is an apartheid state and worse. 
They speak with Diaspora Affairs Correspondent Jeremy Sharon, ADL CEO Jason Greenblatt and Head of the Board of Deputies in the UK Marie van der Zyl.
Greenblatt says there was a "drastic and dangerous" increase in antisemitism during the course of the operation.
Our podcast is available on Google PlayApple Podcasts and Spotify.


Tags Hamas antisemitism Operation Guardian of the Walls
