'Fly Better' (and Kosher) with Emirates

Dubai's Emirates is widely recognized as one of the world's top airlines. As the carrier launches a second daily flight between Tel Aviv and the UAE, Mark and David take you behind the scenes to learn what makes the airline so special...
- Getting there is half the fun (when you're down one)
- Emirates - the view from the top
- From chauffeurs to champers - traveling in style
- The business lounge offering
- The boys are airborne - but will they behave?
- Creating the on-board entertainment experience
- It's always time for food
- Meet the chef
- Dining kosher with Emirates and in the United Arab Emirates
- Happy ever after
Mark and David were guests of Emirates.
