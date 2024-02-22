South Africa’s Chief Rabbi launches 'parallel diplomatic channel' between Israel and South Africa

Rabbi Warren Goldstein, Chief Rabbi of South Africa, has returned from a visit to Israel, where he launched an informal diplomatic channel between the two countries. Goldstein met with Israeli leaders, including President Isaac Herzog, Minister of Foreign Affairs Yisrael Katz, and Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli, and assured them that despite the ANC government’s “morally repugnant” support for Hamas and Iran, most South Africans have distanced themselves from the ANC’s position.

“I conveyed a message to the government and the people of Israel, on behalf of the South African Jewish community, as well as millions of our fellow citizens throughout the country - that the ANC government does not speak in our name, that we stand shoulder to shoulder with Israel in the battle against the forces of evil,” said Goldstein. “Israel has many allies and friends here in South Africa who are ashamed of their government’s support for terrorist regimes and despots.”

Goldstein declared that the ANC’s current foreign policy towards Israel does not serve the interests of the people of South Africa. “South Africa can benefit so much from Israel’s innovation, people, technology, and economy, and most of all from the Divine blessings that flow into South Africa from Israel, knowing the promise made to Abraham that those who bless Israel will be blessed,” he said, adding that significant effort will be invested in building an informal diplomatic channel between Israel and South Africa until such time as a sound official diplomatic relationship can be reestablished.

As part of his visit, Goldstein visited three of the twenty-two communities in southern Israel that were attacked on October 7 – Be’eri, Kfar Aza, and Kissufim – to witness the devastation first-hand and met with survivors of the brutal attacks. “Walking through the burnt-out homes, I felt a deep sense of the pain and suffering, the bereavement and loss, the horror and savagery, that was October 7,” he said.

Meeting the families of the hostages

Traveling to Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, Goldstein spoke with families of the hostages being held by Hamas. “I told them that our hearts are with them, that we feel their pain, and that we are praying desperately for the safe return of their loved ones.”

He pointed out that an important aspect of his mission was to show the people of Israel that the bond between the Jews of South Africa and Israel can never be broken. As an expression of this solidarity, Goldstein brought a box of over 1,000 letters of support written by South African Jewish children and delivered them to wounded soldiers at Tel HaShomer hospital and to IDF soldiers serving near the Gaza border.

“The letters gave these brave soldiers incredible strength at this difficult time - to know that Jews across the oceans stand with them and admire them so much; that we appreciate their self-sacrifice in fighting not just on behalf of the people of Israel and to secure the borders of the Jewish state to prevent another Holocaust, but on behalf of Jews everywhere,” he said.

