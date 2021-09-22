Ethiopian's Tel Aviv Dreamliner & Jewish mindfulness travel

We meet Tewolde Gebre Mariam, the pioneering group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines. He's been at the helm of the company as it revolutionizes flying out of Africa. He shares some of the secrets of Ethiopian's success in an exclusive interview.

Then it's time to unwind, breathe deeply and take in the splendors of India and Africa. Listen to two Anglo Israelis, who combine their love of travel with meditation and social justice, to offer specialized mindfulness trips.

Enjoy the trip!

Our podcast is available on Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.