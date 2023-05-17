The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Inside Israeli Innovation, Ep. 12: The solar show 

Maayan Hoffman and Zachy Hennessey talk solar: challenges, opportunities, new technologies and more

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 17, 2023 15:26
Gigawatt Global's 7.5 MW Solar Field in Burundi, completed in May 2021, providing over 10% of the country's electricity. (photo credit: GIGAWATT GLOBAL)
In this week's episode of Inside Israeli Innovation, Maayan Hoffman and Zachy Hennessy talk about everything solar: Challenges, opportunities, new technologies and more.

Did you know? 

  • Solar energy generation was 95% of the total renewable energy generation in 2021. 
  • However, only around 10% of Israel's energy comes from solar, according to reports by the Environmental Protection Ministry. 
  • But, the ministry has estimated that if solar panels were adequately distributed, solar installations could generate 40% of total electricity generation in Israel by 2030.

Israel's first solar power station opened in August 2008. Last week, Gigawatt Global, an international company headquartered in Jerusalem, inaugurated a massive solar field in Burundi, Africa. Hoffman speaks with Gigawatt Global's chief strategy officer Ayreh Green to learn more about that project.

BladeRanger's PLECO robot uses brushes to dry-wash a solar panel (Credit: Blade Ranger)BladeRanger's PLECO robot uses brushes to dry-wash a solar panel (Credit: Blade Ranger)

Then, Hennessey talks solar panel cleaning with Oded Fruchman, the CEO of Blade Ranger.

About Inside Israeli Innovation

Israel is the Start-up Nation, the Scale-up Nation, the Unicorn Country. Join Maayan Hoffman, Jerusalem Post Deputy CEO - Strategy & Innovation, and Zachy Hennessey, JPost Business Correspondent, for their analysis of the most critical Israeli tech innovations. In each episode, they’ll highlight a new tech trend, discuss the latest innovation news and interview at least one of Israel’s most promising companies. So if you like to know what’s on the cutting edge, this Jerusalem Post show is for you.

Listen here, on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.



