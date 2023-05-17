Inside Israeli Innovation, Ep. 12: The solar show 

In this week's episode of Inside Israeli Innovation, Maayan Hoffman and Zachy Hennessy talk about everything solar: Challenges, opportunities, new technologies and more.

Did you know?

Solar energy generation was 95% of the total renewable energy generation in 2021.

However, only around 10% of Israel's energy comes from solar, according to reports by the Environmental Protection Ministry.

But, the ministry has estimated that if solar panels were adequately distributed, solar installations could generate 40% of total electricity generation in Israel by 2030.

Israel's first solar power station opened in August 2008. Last week, Gigawatt Global, an international company headquartered in Jerusalem, inaugurated a massive solar field in Burundi, Africa. Hoffman speaks with Gigawatt Global's chief strategy officer Ayreh Green to learn more about that project.

BladeRanger's PLECO robot uses brushes to dry-wash a solar panel (Credit: Blade Ranger)

Then, Hennessey talks solar panel cleaning with Oded Fruchman, the CEO of Blade Ranger.

