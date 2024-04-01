This Israeli technology could stop road accidents. Here's how

In the latest episode of Inside Israeli Innovation, we delve into groundbreaking Israeli technology that could prevent road accidents.

Join Maayan Hoffman and Jonathan Matus, founder and CEO of Fairmatic, as they explore how technology is reshaping the insurance industry, focusing on risk assessment, driver safety, and promoting safe driving practices. Matus highlights the potential of using insurance incentives to enhance road safety.

Jonathan Matus (credit: Courtesy)

Plus, get insight into the recent navigation disturbances affecting over 1,500 Eastern European aircraft, featuring excerpts from an interview with former head of the National Cyber Directorate, Yigal Unna.

