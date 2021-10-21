The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Is Israel delaying post-COVID tourism because US doesn't have Green Pass?

The Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Podcast - Episode 2

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 21, 2021 05:29
Restarting tourism: Israel welcomes first foreign group since March 2020 (photo credit: MICHAEL DIMENSTEIN)
Restarting tourism: Israel welcomes first foreign group since March 2020
(photo credit: MICHAEL DIMENSTEIN)
The Jerusalem Post's Head of Strategy and Senior Health Analyst Maayan Hoffman together with Health and Archeology Correspondent Rossella Tercatin are back again this week for another edition of The Jerusalem Post Health and Wellness Podcast.
In this week's edition, the duo dive into the state of the Delta variant as Israeli health officials believe that the country is wrapping up its fourth wave. 
As cases go down, tourism is supposed to go up. Health and Tourism Ministry officials have said that the country could re-open to individual tourists as early as next month. Israel recently joined the European Union’s digital COVID passport program to ease travel. As part of the deal, visitors are supposed to be able to enter Israel more easily from countries in the consortium.
But what about US travelers who have paper vaccination certificates? Rossella and Maayan analyze whether it is this reason that opening up tourism continues to be delayed. 
Maayan and Rossella also speak to Check Point Software's Gil Messing to discuss the most recent cyber attack on an Israeli hospital. Messing says these attacks are not the first and likely won’t be the last. 
Finally, this week’s health tip ties to alcohol and cancer. Does even a few beers increase your chances of developing a tumor? Listen to find out. 

Our podcast is available on Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.


