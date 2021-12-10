Is Israel heading toward another stabbing Intifada?

This week on The Jerusalem Post Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Yaakov Katz and Diplomatic Correspondent Lahav Harkov start their conversation with the Iran talks, shift to discuss the Mediterranean region and Israel's relationship with Turkey, and finish by discussing the possibility of yet another stabbing Intifada after facing six terror attacks in the last two and a half weeks.

When it comes to Iran, Katz said that Israel is worried about the possibility of ending up with a "bad deal," as the US seems to be withdrawing from the Middle East, which could be disastrous for Israel if its withdraw looks anything like the Afghanistan model.

Both Katz and Lahav recall how both Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid were hopeful that they could work differently with the White House that former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu - keeping their disagreements behind closed doors. But they said it is not relaly working out the way the leaders hoped.

They also talk to Anna Ahronheim, the Jerusalem Post Military Correspondent, about her interpretation of the Iran talks and a possible strike against the regime.

Later on in the episode, they discuss how Israel is hosting leaders from Cyprus and Greece to discuss regional developments around gas and natural resources. Is having these meetings sending a message to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan?

Next, they talk about recent terror attacks, and in particularly this week's attack in Jerusalem where a border police neutralized a terrorist and were criticized for this.

They end the episode with the role of digital diplomacy in Israel's position in worldwide through a fascinating conversation with Yiftah Curiel, director of digital diplomacy at the Foreign Ministry and former spokesmen of the UK Embassy in London. He shares with them the work the ministry in Israel's propaganda war across social media. Curiel also talks about the next challenges and goals of 2022, including having a TikTok account.

Our podcast is available on Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.