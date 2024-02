Hosts Tamar Uriel-Beeri and Sarah Ben-Nun discuss the Hamas counterproposal for a ceasefire and Israel's rejection, as well as political frivolity, Eurovision, and Taylor Swift.

Then, they are joined by German Ambassador to Israel Steffen Seibert to talk German support for Israel, hostage releases, and the future of this fruitful diplomatic relationship.

