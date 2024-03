This week, hosts Tamar and Sarah discuss Israel's public diplomacy challenges and failures, Joe Liebermann's passing, and Steven Spielberg's The Prince of Egypt. Then, they are joined by Yesh Atid MK Shelly Tal Meron to discuss the caucuses advocating for hostages and for victims of sexual violence on October 7, where Israel's hasbara is lacking, and the controversial haredi draft bill.

