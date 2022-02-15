Eastern Anatolia: Kars, Caucasians and Even Kardashians!

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }
This time:
· Dawn at Istanbul’s super airport
· Getting goose-bumps with a musical lunch
· A trek through snowy Kars
· Kars by the fireside
· The only Jew in the UNESCO village
· Riding on a horse drawn sled
· Something fishy in the frozen lake
· Turkish love for music rap battles
Mark and David were guests of Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency and Turkish Airlines.