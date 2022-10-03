Prague: A millennium of Jewish history

It's more than 1,000 years since the first Jews arrived in Prague. While much was destroyed through the ages, there is still so much to see of what once was in the Czech capital - including what is arguably it's crown jewel - the oldest synagogue in Europe - still active today.

Mark Gordon and David Zev Harris take you on a journey through Jewish Prague in the latest episode of The Jerusalem Post Podcast Travel Edition, including:

· In the footsteps of Albert Einstein

· The earliest Jewish settlement in Prague

· The incredible Jewish Museum

· The Pinkas Synagogue - a remarkable Holocaust memorial

· Perhaps the world's most famous Jewish cemetry

· The Golem of Prague and the Old-New Synagogue

· Why Franz Kafka wanted to burn all his books

· Ronald Reagan, China and the Jews of modern Prague

· Getting tipsy on the very best kosher slivovitz

· The non-Sephardic Spanish Synagogue

· Hatikvah or not?

Old new synagogue and Jewish town hall (Credit: MarkDavidPod)

Mark and David were guests of Prague City Tourism and Czech Tourism.

