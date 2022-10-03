The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Podcast Travel Edition

Prague: A millennium of Jewish history

The Jerusalem Post Podcast - Travel Edition, Episode 43

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 3, 2022 14:46
Spanish synagogue with kafka statue (photo credit: MarkDavidPod)
Spanish synagogue with kafka statue
(photo credit: MarkDavidPod)

It's more than 1,000 years since the first Jews arrived in Prague. While much was destroyed through the ages, there is still so much to see of what once was in the Czech capital - including what is arguably it's crown jewel - the oldest synagogue in Europe - still active today.

Mark Gordon and David Zev Harris take you on a journey through Jewish Prague in the latest episode of The Jerusalem Post Podcast Travel Edition, including:

·  In the footsteps of Albert Einstein

·  The earliest Jewish settlement in Prague

·  The incredible Jewish Museum

·  The Pinkas Synagogue - a remarkable Holocaust memorial

·  Perhaps the world's most famous Jewish cemetry

·  The Golem of Prague and the Old-New Synagogue

·  Why Franz Kafka wanted to burn all his books

·  Ronald Reagan, China and the Jews of modern Prague

·  Getting tipsy on the very best kosher slivovitz 

·  The non-Sephardic Spanish Synagogue

·  Hatikvah or not?

Old new synagogue and Jewish town hall (Credit: MarkDavidPod)Old new synagogue and Jewish town hall (Credit: MarkDavidPod)

Mark and David were guests of Prague City Tourism and Czech Tourism.

Our podcast is available on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.



Tags prague czech republic Albert Einstein jews
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kentucky Fried Chicken seasoning's 'secret ingredient' causes social media outrage

An illuminated sign stands atop a KFC outlet in the Sydney suburb of Villawood April 27, 2012
2

Florida governor says storm surge from Hurricane Ian has likely peaked

Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida's west coast after passing Cuba in a composite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES-East weather satellite September 27, 2022.
3

Russian bombers capable of carrying nukes detected near Finland

A Russian officer takes a picture of a TU-95 bomber, or Bear, at a military airbase in Engels some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow.
4

Lev Tahor cult members arrested in massive raid on Mexico's border

Members of a Jewish community stand on a street in the village of San Juan La Laguna August 24, 2014
5

Blinken: US will not be able to stop Israel if Hezbollah attacks over gas

AN ISRAELI Air Force F-35 takes off on a training mission in southern Israel.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by