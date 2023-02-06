Uzbekistan Part 2 - From Bukhara to Samarkand

IMPORTANT PODCAST UPDATE: The Jerusalem Post Podcast Travel Edition now has its own separate podcast feed . Please subscribe today to be first to receive each new episode.

Mark and David travel the silk road between two of the most important cities in Uzbekistan.

This time:

Magical Bukhara by night

An early start and a great train journey

The finest Islamic architecture

The importance of numbers

Who was Amir Timur?

One of the world's finest squares

A famous musician and a sound like no other

An insider's view

To biblical Daniel's tomb

An incredible 700-year-old way to see the stars

Meeting the Jews of Samarkand

A Jewish hammam (Turkish bath house) in the middle of nowhere

Bringing the ancient Silk Road into the 21st Century

Departing from the brand-new airport with a vision for the future

Mark and David were guests of Uzbekistan.travel, Tashkent International Tourism Fair, Uzbekistan Airways and Air Marakanda.

