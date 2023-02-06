The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Jerusalem Post Podcast Travel Edition

Uzbekistan Part 2 - From Bukhara to Samarkand

The Jerusalem Post Podcast - Travel Edition, Episode 52

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 6, 2023 13:27
Uzbeks deliver a warm welcome. A stand at the Tashkent International Tourism Fair 2022 (photo credit: @MarkDavidPod )
Uzbeks deliver a warm welcome. A stand at the Tashkent International Tourism Fair 2022
(photo credit: @MarkDavidPod )

IMPORTANT PODCAST UPDATE: The Jerusalem Post Podcast Travel Edition now has its own separate podcast feed . Please subscribe today to be first to receive each new episode.

The JPost podcasts are now hosted on Spreaker.

Mark and David travel the silk road between two of the most important cities in Uzbekistan. 

This time:

  • Magical Bukhara by night
  • An early start and a great train journey
  • The finest Islamic architecture
  • The importance of numbers
  • Who was Amir Timur?
  • One of the world's finest squares
  • A famous musician and a sound like no other
  • An insider's view
  • To biblical Daniel's tomb
  • An incredible 700-year-old way to see the stars
  • Meeting the Jews of Samarkand
  • A Jewish hammam (Turkish bath house) in the middle of nowhere
  • Bringing the ancient Silk Road into the 21st Century
  • Departing from the brand-new airport with a vision for the future

Mark and David were guests of Uzbekistan.travel, Tashkent International Tourism Fair, Uzbekistan Airways and Air Marakanda.

Our podcast is also available on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Spotify. 



Tags Tourism travel podcast jpost podcast Uzbekistan
