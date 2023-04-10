Reinventing Lodz: A Polish City With a Big Story to Tell

Mark and David take you around the "Manchester of Poland." It has had to change with the times - from cotton powerhouse to post-industrial entertainment center via World War II and communism. They discover how the city's Jewish community contributed to Lodz' significant growth.

This time:

We're here but have no idea how to pronounce the city's name!

What Lodz has to offer the visitor

Turning a huge cotton mill into a 21st-Century paradise

Who was Izrael Poznanski?

The Arthur Rubinstein story

When is a power station not a power station?

Remembering Lodz's Jews in one of Europe's largest Jewish cemeteries

From 19th-Century fabric center to ultra-modern museum

Welcome to Hollywooj - one of the world's great movie meccas

A courtyard in central Lodz (Credit: @MarkDavidPod)

