Reinventing Lodz: A Polish City With a Big Story to Tell

The Jerusalem Post Podcast - Travel Edition, Episode 56

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 10, 2023 14:31
Mark and David take you around the "Manchester of Poland." It has had to change with the times - from cotton powerhouse to post-industrial entertainment center via World War II and communism. They discover how the city's Jewish community contributed to Lodz' significant growth.

This time:

  • We're here but have no idea how to pronounce the city's name!
  • What Lodz has to offer the visitor
  • Turning a huge cotton mill into a 21st-Century paradise
  • Who was Izrael Poznanski?
  • The Arthur Rubinstein story
  • When is a power station not a power station?
  • Remembering Lodz's Jews in one of Europe's largest Jewish cemeteries
  • From 19th-Century fabric center to ultra-modern museum
  • Welcome to Hollywooj - one of the world's great movie meccas

Mark and David were guests of the Lodz Tourism Organization and the Polish Tourism Organisation.

Our podcast is also available on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Spotify. 

IMPORTANT PODCAST UPDATE: The Jerusalem Post Podcast Travel Edition now has its own separate podcast feed . Please subscribe today to be first to receive each new episode.

The JPost podcasts are now hosted on Spreaker.



