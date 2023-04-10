Reinventing Lodz: A Polish City With a Big Story to Tell

Mark and David take you around the "Manchester of Poland." It has had to change with the times - from cotton powerhouse to post-industrial entertainment center via World War II and communism. They discover how the city's Jewish community contributed to Lodz' significant growth.
This time:
- We're here but have no idea how to pronounce the city's name!
- What Lodz has to offer the visitor
- Turning a huge cotton mill into a 21st-Century paradise
- Who was Izrael Poznanski?
- The Arthur Rubinstein story
- When is a power station not a power station?
- Remembering Lodz's Jews in one of Europe's largest Jewish cemeteries
- From 19th-Century fabric center to ultra-modern museum
- Welcome to Hollywooj - one of the world's great movie meccas
Mark and David were guests of the Lodz Tourism Organization and the Polish Tourism Organisation.
