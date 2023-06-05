The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Asia beckons: Uncovering mystical Myanmar and whiskey sipping in tantalizing Taiwan

The Jerusalem Post Podcast - Travel Edition, Episode 60

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 5, 2023 19:03
Taiwan (photo credit: Courtesy)
Taiwan
(photo credit: Courtesy)

We hear about two magical countries from women who've left their hearts in Asia. Author and journalist Jessica Mudditt talks about tourism and living in Myanmar. While diplomat Abby Ya-Ping Lee offers some great tips on vacations in Taiwan. 

Our home in Myanmar by Jessica Mudditt (Credit: Courtesy)Our home in Myanmar by Jessica Mudditt (Credit: Courtesy)

Tags Tourism myanmar podcast taiwan
