We hear about two magical countries from women who've left their hearts in Asia. Author and journalist Jessica Mudditt talks about tourism and living in Myanmar. While diplomat Abby Ya-Ping Lee offers some great tips on vacations in Taiwan.

Our home in Myanmar by Jessica Mudditt (Credit: Courtesy)

Our podcast is also available on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

IMPORTANT PODCAST UPDATE: The Jerusalem Post Podcast Travel Edition now has its own separate podcast feed . Please subscribe today to be first to receive each new episode. The JPost podcasts are now hosted on Spreaker.