Riga, Latvia: history, architecture, Jewish past, present & future

Mark and David travel to Riga, the compact, beautiful capital of Latvia on the Baltic Sea. Hear the city's story, including that of its Jewish populations through times good and bad.

This time:

An introduction to the city

The tragic story of the Riga Ghetto and uplifting moments in the Holocaust museum

UNESCO-protected art nouveau at its finest

The gorgeous old town

An appointment with city hall

Inside the wonderful downtown Peitav Shul - Riga Synagogue

The story of righteous gentile Janis Likpe

Chabad is everywhere

Mark and David were guests of the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia, Radisson Blu Ridzene and Air Baltic.

