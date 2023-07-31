Riga, Latvia: history, architecture, Jewish past, present & future

Mark and David travel to Riga, the compact, beautiful capital of Latvia on the Baltic Sea. Hear the city's story, including that of its Jewish populations through times good and bad.
This time:
- An introduction to the city
- The tragic story of the Riga Ghetto and uplifting moments in the Holocaust museum
- UNESCO-protected art nouveau at its finest
- The gorgeous old town
- An appointment with city hall
- Inside the wonderful downtown Peitav Shul - Riga Synagogue
- The story of righteous gentile Janis Likpe
- Chabad is everywhere
Mark and David were guests of the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia, Radisson Blu Ridzene and Air Baltic.
