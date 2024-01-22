Krakow - So much more than "just" a UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Jerusalem Post Podcast - Travel Edition, Episode 73

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Krakow's famous market square (photo credit: @MarkDavidPod )
The former Polish capital Krakow is one of Europe's most beautiful cities. Aside from the beauty of the protected Old Town, Krakow offers delights for connoisseurs of all art forms - painting, music, modern architecture, Japanese manga and dozens more. Oh, and then there's a fabulous food scene.

Regional goodies at the Christmas market (Credit: @MarkDavidPod)
Local children entertain at the Christmas market (Credit: @MarkDavidPod)
This time:

  • Polish 101 - Mark and David get tongue-tied
  • Getting the lay of the land
  • Da Vinci and Rembrandt
  • Sustainable modern building alongside a UNESCO World Heritage Site
  • The sounds, smells and tastes of the Christmas market
  • Modern art graces Krakow
  • Wait, it's called Fiorentina but it's not Italian?
  • A cultural mecca

Mark and David were guests of the Polish Tourism Organisation and Małopolska Tourism Organisation.

Our podcast is also available on Google PodcastsApple Podcasts and Spotify. 



