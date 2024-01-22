Krakow - So much more than "just" a UNESCO World Heritage Site

The former Polish capital Krakow is one of Europe's most beautiful cities. Aside from the beauty of the protected Old Town, Krakow offers delights for connoisseurs of all art forms - painting, music, modern architecture, Japanese manga and dozens more. Oh, and then there's a fabulous food scene.
This time:
- Polish 101 - Mark and David get tongue-tied
- Getting the lay of the land
- Da Vinci and Rembrandt
- Sustainable modern building alongside a UNESCO World Heritage Site
- The sounds, smells and tastes of the Christmas market
- Modern art graces Krakow
- Wait, it's called Fiorentina but it's not Italian?
- A cultural mecca
Mark and David were guests of the Polish Tourism Organisation and Małopolska Tourism Organisation.
Our podcast is also available on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.