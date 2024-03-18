What's Jewish at the Edinburgh Fringe and Barbados' Sandy Synagogue

Mark abandons David and heads to Edinburgh for its world famous fringe festival. The pair reunite to learn all about the Jewish history of Barbados and discover the best things to do, see and eat on the Caribbean island.

This episode was created prior to October 7, 2023.

Our very own travel podcaster Mark Gordon on stage at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe (Credit: @MarkDavidPod)

