What's Jewish at the Edinburgh Fringe and Barbados' Sandy Synagogue

The Jerusalem Post Podcast - Travel Edition, Episode 77

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 20, 2024 22:57
Mark abandons David and heads to Edinburgh for its world famous fringe festival. The pair reunite to learn all about the Jewish history of Barbados and discover the best things to do, see and eat on the Caribbean island.

This episode was created prior to October 7, 2023.

